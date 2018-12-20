12 Meals That Include Leftovers for Tomorrow’s Lunch

Staying healthy at work can be a real struggle. You sit sedentary all day, use up all your energy at nights chasing your kids around, and after slaving away at healthy dinners day after day, you don’t have the time or patience to pack a lunch. When your break rolls around the next day, you end up just going out to eat, wasting your money and calories. Next time, make one of these large serving meals so that you’ve got enough leftovers for work the next day!

1. Skinny Cheeseburger Casserole:

This is one of our most popular dishes. It’s something the whole family can enjoy, plus is serves 8 people, so there’s plenty to put in plasticware and take to work! Get this recipe here.

2. Skinny Tex Mex Casserole:

Ready for some robust flavors? This dish will give you just that, and at 330 calories per serving. This dish is great to store overnight and take to work the next day. The size of this meal is pretty big, so there may even be enough for hubby too! Click here for the recipe.

11. Skinny Hawaiian Pizza Pasta:

A tasty pasta dish with the flavor of a Hawaiian pizza! The sweet and salty flavors hide the fact that this dish is only 300 calories! Get the recipe here.

12. Pulled Pork Stuffed Sweet Potatoes:

There are tons of stuffed sweet potato recipes on Pinterest, so we decided to make our own. We recommend topping it off with our Skinny Barbecue Sauce when you eat it for dinner, or tomorrow’s lunch! Get the recipe here.

3. Skinny 3-Cheese Penne:

Anything with cheese is good in our book, and the fact that you can enjoy it for under 200 calories for both dinner and tomorrow’s lunch is a huge plus! To make it for yourself, click here.

4. Supreme Pasta Pizza Casserole:

Pizza and pasta in one dish is any Italian lover’s dream, so this dinner will be great for the whole family. Assuming they don’t eat all 8 servings, this makes a great leftover! For the full recipe, click here.

5. Healthy Chicken Quinoa Power Bowl:

This is a superfood meal that you can feel great about eating twice! Take it to work the next day and impress all your coworkers with your healthy ways! Get the full list of ingredients and cooking instructions here!

6. Skinny Sausage Zucchini Boats:

A fun way to serve up veggies is in these boats! Your picky kids will actually consider eating them and all of your coworkers will be jealous! Click here for the recipe.

7. BBQ Turkey Meatloaf Cups with Mashed Cauliflower:

These adorable, bite-sized goodies are packed full with protein for a healthy after-school snack or dinner for the family! Take some to work with a side of veggies! To get the recipe, click here.

8. Copycat Chipotle Barbacoa Bowl:

Craving Chipotle? Do your coworkers head to Chipotle on lunch break for a calorie-packed meal? Enjoy the delicious flavors for dinner and lunch at a healthier level! Get this recipe by clicking here.

9. Slow Cooker Brown Sugar Spiral Ham:

A 16-serving meal, this ham will make for a great leftover lunch! Make it into an open-faced sandwich or eat it by itself with some veggies on the side! Click here for the recipe.

10. Skinny Baked Burritos:

This burrito tastes like cheat day, but is only 290 calories a serving! This recipe feeds 8, so you’ll be set for lunch tomorrow! To see the recipe, click here.