12 High-Protein Lunch Ideas

Protein is important for keeping you full and focused, so having enough at lunch is essential. You don’t want to be hungry again before the end of your workday! These easy, high-protein lunches are great choices to keep you on track at the office, avoid snacking and stay full AND healthy!

1. Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wraps | 43 grams protein: Enjoy some spice at lunch, with two wraps coming in at only 335 calories. Wrap up and put it into your lunch box. Trust us, all your coworkers will be jealous of this homemade lunch! Get the full ingredient list here.

2. Chicken Teriyaki | 45 grams protein: This is a great recipe to serve for dinner and bring leftovers with you for lunch. You can use leftover rice, or bring a pack of microwavable rice to the office to serve with your chicken! Get this recipe here.

3. Skinny Taco Salad | 29 grams protein: Got some leftover ground beef? Grab some lettuce and your favorite toppings and you’ve got a great taco salad! It’s a great way to change up your lunch routine without having to eat a boring and unsatisfying salad. Get this tasty salad recipe here.

4. Kiwi Banana Protein Smoothie | 40 grams protein: You may think of breakfast when you hear the word “smoothie” (which is a great option), but this smoothie is packed with protein so it’ll fill you up and satisfy you until dinner. Not to mention its delicious fresh flavors will wake you up from your midday slump! Blend in the morning, store in the fridge and enjoy! Get the ingredient list here.

5. Greek Tuna Salad | 20 grams protein: Throw this high-protein salad together in record time! Store it in Tupperware and bring it to the office! It’s a great way to stay healthy and keep yourself from going out to eat while getting a good amount of protein in your diet. For the recipe, click here.

6. The Ultimate Pizza Quesadilla | 32 grams protein: This is your new favorite pizza for lunch…without the greasy fingers! This quesadilla has your favorite pizza flavors without the calories! See how it’s done by clicking here!

7. Chicken Tostadas | 40 grams protein: Feast on your new favorite Mexican flavor today at lunch with these tasty tostadas! Between the cook and prep time, this recipe takes just over 20 minutes, so it’s doable to prep before your commute. There’s nothing better than a quick, easy lunch. Click here to see more details.

8. Open-Faced Turkey Patty Melt | 28 grams protein: Change up your boring lunch routine! This recipe will really mix up your overused lunches and will be a pleasant midday meal to look forward to. Click here for the recipe.

9. Pineapple Chicken Salad Wraps | 23 grams protein: This meal is bursting with the summer flavors that we crave year round. The pineapple and Greek yogurt give this chicken salad a wonderful, irresistible sweetness that will leave you refreshed and satisfied. For the full recipe, click here.

10. Slow Cooker Chicken Provencal | 40 grams protein: Got 10 minutes tonight? Throw some ingredients into your slow cooker and go about your day! In seven hours, you’ll have a delicious meal ready for eating. Throw it in some Tupperware and head to work! This quick, high-protein meal will make your day. Get the recipe here.



11. Greek Quesadilla | 30 grams protein: Make all your ingredients ahead of time, put them in a baggy and bring them to work! Assemble your tasty lunch at your desk and enjoy. All of your cubical mates will want your recipe! You can print them a copy of the recipe here.

12. Skinny Pizza Wrap | 26 grams protein: Looking for a simple lunch that’s equally quick and tasty? Using reduced-fat mozzarella cheese will help you kick the pizza craving and stay under your required calories for the day! Get more info about this lunch by clicking here.

