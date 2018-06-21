9 Delicious Casseroles That Hardly Take Any Effort At All

It’s every cook’s nightmare: juggling several pots and pans on the stove with a dinner deadline in only 20 minutes. Just say no! Meal preparation for the family doesn’t have to be a hassle. These low-fat one-pot recipes offer well-rounded meals that can be made ahead of time with minimal cleanup and effort.

1. Skinny Chicken Enchilada Casserole: This low-calorie casserole offers Mexican night’s festive flavor without the mess of a taco spread. With only seven total ingredients, this is an easy go-to supper solution. Click here for the recipe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Cheesy Twice Baked Potato & Broccoli Casserole: Everyone surely loves twice-baked potatoes, but there is just something about a casserole that rings of coziness and comfort. This recipe, with only 240 calories per serving, is a simple way to satisfy your twice-baked lovers with an easy dish for everyone to share! Plus, broccoli and cheddar? Was there ever a more savory combination? Click here to check out the recipe! You just found your new low-fat casserole.

11. Skinny Tex-Mex Casserole: If you’re not chomping at the bit to try this delicious Tex-Mex casserole, then you will be after reading the nutrition facts! This low-cal and high-protein dinner is easy to whip up after a long day. We’re willing to bet you have these ingredients in your pantry right now! The spicy flavors of the cumin and chili powder pair perfectly with the sweet corn. Check it out!

12. Beef, Mushroom and Asparagus Bake: Did you know that the tongue can pick up on five basic tastes? Four of them might be easy to come up with off the top of your head (sweet, sour, bitter and salty), but the fifth is a bit more obscure: It’s called umami, a Japanese word that translates to “pleasant, savory taste.” This hearty dish will surely satisfy your umami taste craving! The mushrooms and asparagus stretch the half-pound of ground beef so well that you won’t even miss the other half! Click here to see the recipe!

3. Easy Chicken & Rice Casserole: This simple casserole recipe is so easy to make it’s almost embarrassing. To save time, use frozen broccoli florets and an already-cooked rotisserie chicken. Check it out here!

4. Skinny Green Bean & Potato Casserole: This low-calorie, low-fat casserole is the perfect family recipe and it’s an easy cleanup as well! The panko breadcrumbs on top give it a kid-friendly feel, while you know the kids are getting all the good stuff from the veggies below the breadcrumbs. This casserole can serve as a main course or you can serve it as a side at a big family meal. Yum! Here’s the recipe.

5. Skinny Spaghetti Squash With Meat Sauce: Spaghetti may already be a family favorite but with this skinny twist, you can eliminate noodles and substitute with spaghetti squash without your family even noticing. The casserole style of this meal allows all the traditional flavors to transform into a dish that will likely have your family licking their forks. Here’s the recipe.

6. Lightened Up King Ranch Casserole: Ready for a recipe that will become an instant hit with your family? This Lightened Up King Ranch Casserole with chicken is cheesy and gooey enough for the kids and nutritious enough to give Mom and Dad some peace of mind. One heaping cup of this delicious recipe yields only 245 calories and packs in 27 grams of protein! Plus, it’s a good source of fiber. Learn it. Memorize it. Cook it often!

7. Skinny Hawaiian Pizza Pasta: Don’t call for delivery! This meal will have you throwing away the number for the neighborhood pizza joint. The flavor combination of this popular pizza is combined into a casserole that can be thrown together the night before and popped in the oven for 30 minutes when ready to serve. Dinner in a cinch. Check out the recipe here.

8. Skinny Beef Casserole: Skinny and inexpensive make this recipe a no-brainer. Filling and flavorful, this casserole offers the feeling of comfort food, minus the guilt or hassle. Here’s the recipe.

9. Skinny Baked Mac and Cheese with Broccoli: Here’s another go-to comfort food in a single dish. Who doesn’t need a little mac and cheese lovin’ every once in a while? Loaded with chicken and broccoli and creamy flavor, this will satisfy all your comfort cravings! Click here for the recipe.