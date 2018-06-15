11 Ways To Get Rid Of Back Fat

It’s easy to forget about training the upper back muscles since you never see them – that is, until you suddenly have to wear an open-back bridesmaid dress, swimsuit or even a fitted top! No worries. You can isolate the area with key exercises, and if completed three to five times a week, you’ll be in backless business. We’ll show you how to get rid of back fat with these free weight exercises for a killer upper body workout.

1. Superman lifts:

Superman your way out of the back fat frenzy with these belly-down rows. Use light free weights whenever you feel like the reps aren’t enough. Pro tip: The goal here is to keep the spine aligned, so don’t try to lift too high! Keep the girls on the mat.

Lift with your butt and upper back muscles instead of pushing away with your belly. With your nose to the mat, the spine stays straight and you’re on your path to a toned backside! Lift arms and legs at the same time while keeping your gaze at the floor in front of you. Aim for lifting for 5 seconds then resting for 5 seconds to start. Increase your timeframe as you grow stronger.

2. Superman rows:

Take this position to new heights by adding in a row. Simply draw the elbows back, then push the arms forward to straighten again. You’ll notice this is more difficult than it looks!

Step 1: Lie on your belly and extend your arms straight out in front of you. Look down at your mat, squeeze the glutes and raise the legs, then raise the arms off the floor. You can always drop the feet and focus on the upper back. Make sure your nose in only 2 or 3 inches from the mat and you’re not looking up — this will guarantee a solid spine.

Step 2: Bend the elbows and bring them in toward the ribs like you’re rowing backward. The shoulder blades will come together. Pause here. Release and extend the arms completely to the starting position. Try not to press your belly into the floor, instead squeeze your glutes to hold your position.

3. IYT Lifts:

This move is easy to remember how to do: Create an “I” with your arms, then the “Y” followed by the “T.” You’re working the posterior delts of the shoulders and the large muscles around the shoulder blades. In other words, you’re trimming the fat and boosting the muscle!

Step 1: Use a pair of dumbbells as resistance. Lie on your belly, nose to the mat. Raise the arms (and legs if you want) about 6 inches off the floor. The arms should extend straight out from the shoulders. Keep your eyes to the mat so the spine remains neutral. Tip: Do not press your belly into the mat to raise up; act like there’s a grape under your belly button and you can’t smash it!

Step 2: After pausing for a second in the “I” formation, open the arms out to a “Y.” Try to maintain the same elevation.

Step 3: The final movement will be opening the arms to a “T.” Squeeze the shoulder blades together and stay lifted. After a short pause, close the arms back to the “I” and repeat, or you can release to the floor and restart the next rep.

4. Superman Ball Lift:

Grab a ball, pillow or any lightweight object and place it between your ankles. Easier said than done! Once you’re there, resume your Superman lifts like in the first exercise. This time, try to hold the “up” position for a few seconds before you release.

Step 1: To get into your starting position, come to all fours and place the ball securely between your ankles. Walk yourself down to your belly with your arms extended in front of you, face to the mat. Modification: Fold your arms under your head and rest your forehead on it.

Step 2: Squeeze the glutes tightly as you lift the ball off the floor. At the same time, lift your chest and reach your arms in front of you. Try not to press your belly into the floor with great force. Keep the work in your backside and maintain length from your fingertips to toes. With control, lower the ball. Modification: Keep your head resting on your arms and skip the chest lift.

Grab a band and a pair of dumbbells for this next set. Adding resistance to simple lever movements will spark a fire in the back muscles, burning fat for hours. Pro tip: Change the intensity of these exercises by altering the slack in your band or adding a quicker pace and higher reps when using your free weights.

5. Resistance Band Row:

Wrap the band around a sturdy pole and scoot it up to chest height. Step away from the pole with outstretched arms, leaving neither slack nor tension in the band. Lean back a little, then begin your rows.

Step 1: Wrap the band around a sturdy pole or bar. Face this pole and grab the handles at equal pressure. Set the feet as wide as the shoulders and bend the knees. As you see here, Amanda is leaning back just a little to engage the core.

Step 2: Pull the arms back so the elbows go against the ribcage and straight back. Bring the hands as close to your abs as possible. Try not to rock your entire body, but squeeze the muscles tight to stabilize. Stay firm in your stance.

6. Resistance Band Good Mornings:

This one takes a little getting used to, but it’s so beneficial. Think of it as a preventative exercise that strengthens the spine and improves your posture as well as your ability to do all-over back exercises. Keep the back flat, knees bent, chest up and eyes straight ahead. Push your hips forward and back using your glutes.

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart with each foot in one handle of your resistance band. Your resistance band should be around your neck and your hands holding on to the band.

Step 2: Slowly hinge at your waist, keeping your chest up and back straight. Hold, return to starting position and repeat.

7. Bent Over Row:

Drag the weights from the knees to the hips, squeezing the shoulder blades together at the back end of the movement. Go ahead, go big! You’ll have fine, sleek arms to match your toned back.

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hinge the hips so the upper body leans forward. Keep your back straight, and extend the dumbbells straight down from shoulders.

8. Reverse Fly:

The fly can be performed against a bench or ball so that the torso is more parallel to the floor. Whatever way you work it, you’ll streamline toned muscles from the middle back through the shoulders and into the arms. Remember, soft elbows!

Step 1: Lie face down on top of a stability ball with your chest hanging just off the ball and your feet in a wide stance. Hold dumbbells in each hand, palms facing each other, letting your arms hang straight down from your shoulders.

Step 2: Pull the shoulders back and down and lift your arms up and out to your sides. Stop when your arms are at shoulder level and squeeze shoulder blades. Return arms to start position.

9. Seated Row with Resistance Band:

Slowly pull the band toward your ribcage, pause and release. You’ll feel a lot of the tension in your biceps, too. It’s all connected! Sit tall and drop the shoulders to direct the best form.

Step 1: Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you and loop the resistance band securely around the arches of your feet. Send your hands through the handles and grab onto the actual band instead for more resistance.

Step 2: Keep your back straight and shoulders away from the ears. Exhale and bring the elbows against your ribcage and behind you until your hands are at your chest. Squeeze the shoulder blades together and pause at the top of the movement. Inhale and release with control.

Never underestimate a solid yoga pose or flow. The practice has always made it a point to include all muscle groups for a total-body strengthening experience. Pose and breathe.

10. Warrior I and II:

Step 1: From a standing position, the legs are in a wide stance. The front knee is bent in a 90-degree angle directly above the ankle. The back leg is extended and straight with the outside edge of the back foot gripping your mat in a 60-degree angle towards the front. The inner thighs are externally rotated away from each other. Your pelvis is tucked and your ribcage is lifted. Your arms are extended out to the sides and are aligned with the shoulders in a straight line with the fingers reaching out as the shoulder blades squeeze together. The gaze is toward the front fingers.

11. Chair Pose:

Holding this position is a great challenge for the abs, thighs and back. Raise your arms higher for a more advanced option, or keep them at the heart center. You can even twist to one side to stretch the back.

Step 1: Your big toes should be touching each other and your heels should be kept a little apart, back straight and chest up. Then, take a deep breath and lift your arms over your head. Your arms should be kept at the same level or in front of your ears.

Step 2: Then, breathe out and bend your knees. Try to make the thighs as parallel to the ground as possible. The knees should come out in front of the feet. Remain in this pose for 30 seconds to one minute.

Step 3: To release from the pose, you should straighten your knees while breathing in. Then, breathe out and bring your arms to the sides of your body, back into Tadasana.

