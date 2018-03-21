11 Slimmed Down and Delicious Easter Desserts

Another holiday is coming our way fast and we all know what that means, food, food and more food. Good news is that you can still stay on track with your goals with just a little extra spark and determination.And as always, you can bring a skinny Easter dessert to the party without anybody ever knowing!

What favorite skinny dessert will you be enjoying this Easter?

1. Lemon Coconut Easter Cake: This elegant cake is light and fluffy, which is just what the doctor ordered after a heavy meal. Plus, it’s simply gorgeous. Go ahead, wow your guests and be proud of it!

3. Sugar Cookie Milkshake: Now that it’s getting warmer, this frozen treat is a great way to unwind after a long day with the family! And when has a healthy milkshake ever been a bad choice? (via Chocolate Covered Kaite)

4. Raspberry Vanilla Coffee Cake: Not only is this dessert pretty, it tastes great too! It’s a great way to start off the day with a cup of coffee! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

5. Chocolate Stuffed Raspberries: Now that you have extra leftovers from the coffee cake, use them to make this sweet snack!It’s sure to quell your hungriest guest until dinner is served.

8. Skinny Key Lime Pie:Nothing rings in the warm weather better than a slice of key lime pie, and we’ve kept the traditional flavor without all the calories and fat!

