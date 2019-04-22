11 Skinny Chinese Dishes: Conquer Your Cravings the Healthy Way

Cravings for Chinese food are a real thing. Consuming a thousand calories at a Chinese buffet is also a real thing. Literally. The solution? Skip the restaurant buffet and focus on your favorite Chinese dishes that can be made at home, skinny style.

Chinese Chicken Salad Wonton Cups: These would be great as an appetizer or simply a side dish with a Chinese-inspired meat dish. Less than 200 calories per serving, don’t be afraid to add a few of these to your Chinese night foodie future.

Skinny Skillet Orange Chicken: A popular dish on the Chinese buffet line, this recipe offers the same sinfully delicious indulgence without the added MSGs, heaps of sodium, and skillet-cooked chicken.

Chicken Fried Rice: A Chinese food staple, this is likely the first stop on the Chinese buffet lineup. It is also the first place winner in calories and fat. Well, that was before it was made skinny style. Popculture.com approved, this skinny dish is a must-make on the at-home Chinese menu.

Chinese BBQ Turkey Wraps: Quick and easy, these BBQ Turkey Wraps are an excellent way to satisfy the need for Chinese without the trip to the takeout counter.

Skinny Shrimp Stir Fry: Skinny Mom’s version only takes fifteen minutes to prepare! That’s probably less time than it would take you to call, order, and pick-up from your local Chinese restaurant. If that’s not motivation enough, then maybe less than 400 calories a serving (for stir fry!) will be motivation enough.

Sweet and Sour Chicken: No trip to the Chinese buffet is complete without a serving of sweet and sour chicken. This recipe combines all the tang and savor of traditional sweet and sour chicken, minus the lingering guilt and bloat.

Asian Layered Salad: We’ve all heard of a Mexican Layered Salad, but mix things up and trying this salad with an Asian twist! You’ll get a flavor surge in every bite, so get excited to try your new favorite salad!

Oven-Baked Egg Rolls: These gratifying egg rolls are a great alternative to the unhealthy fried version. Pair them with your favorite dipping sauce and you’ll have the perfect crowd-pleasing dish that bursts with flavor every bite.

Asian Quinoa Salad: This salad has edamame, red cabbage, carrots, red pepper, cucumber, and cilantro, but is very flexible to add some of your favorite veggies. The final addition is a simple ginger soy dressing which makes the meal a hit!

Skinny Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry: This dish has all the flavor without any of the extra salt in so many stir-fry dinners! This dish packs bold flavor in every bite! If there are leftovers, allow the beef to marinate in the ginger-orange sauce overnight and pack it for lunch the next day.

General Tso’s Chicken Meatballs: For a lightened-up Asian dish, this General Tso’s Meatball recipe is the perfect skinny supper! We used all natural al fresco® Spicy Jalapeño and Pepper Jack Chicken Meatballs to kick to your taste buds into high gear. al fresco makes their gourmet chicken meatballs with lean, skinless chicken meat, and they’re 50 percent lower in fat and sodium content than traditional meatballs. We don’t need to add the fact that they’re all natural and gluten-free to sell you on them! We concocted a sriracha and soy sauce-based sauce for the perfect balance of tangy and sweet that complements the spiciness of the meatballs. Throw all that on a bed of rice and veggies and you’ve got yourself a perfectly balanced Asian dinner the entire family will love!

Whether you choose one of your favorite Chinese dishes to prepare, or prepare a lineup of dishes for the at-home buffet experience (what’s better than Chinese leftovers?!), these recipes are sure to conquer your Chinese cravings without conquering your goals.