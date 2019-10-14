11 Healthy Thanksgiving Desserts

Have you started planning your Thanksgiving dinner yet? Whether you’re going to visit friends and family or you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner yourself, you know there will be plenty of rich, delicious, overindulgent food on the table. (We’re looking at you, green bean casserole!) The dessert spread is usually the worst for your waistline and it’s often hard to resist trying just a bite of each pie, cookie or cake. Thanksgiving is a day to feel grateful, not guilty, so we’ve collected healthy versions of our favorite classic Thanksgiving desserts to help satisfy the holiday sweet tooth!

1. Paleo Sweet Potato Casserole:

You won’t even miss the marshmallows on top of this perfectly sweetened sweet potato casserole. Maple syrup and spices make the sweet potatoes sing, and the pecan topping is irresistible. (via Cupcakes OMG)

2. Crustless Sweet Potato Pie:

Save the calories and go crustless with this crustless sweet potato pie! The delicious sweet potato filling can stand on its own or with a dollop of light whipped topping. Get the recipe here!



3. Guiltless Apple Crisp:

Nothing can take the place of your grandmother’s apple crisp, but this recipe will leave you just as satisfied. The secret to this apple crisp is the crunchy topping made from cereal! (via It’s Always Autumn)(Photo: It’s Always Autumn)

4. Easy Slow Cooker Poached Pears:

This is an easy dessert that looks and tastes elegant. The natural sweetness of the pears complements the vanilla and cinnamon perfectly for a new family-favorite dessert. Click here to check out the recipe!

5.Mini Pecan Pies:

Yes, a healthy pecan pie! We’re crying tears of joy! You’ll love these portioned little gems. Click here to check it out!

6. Caramel Apple Bites:

Caramel apples are a staple of the season but can get pretty messy when making and eating them. Serve them on this day of thanks in bite-sized form! They’re a kid favorite and can be totally customized. Watch the video below, then click here for the recipe!

7. Skinny Pumpkin Pie:

If you’re watching your waistline this fall, then you’ll love our “skinny” take on pumpkin pie. Get the ingredients list here!



8. Skinny Pumpkin Cheesecake Poke Cake:

This pumpkin cheesecake poke cake could not be easier to whip together! Sugar-free cheesecake pudding mix is the secret to this cake’s creamy, skinny topping. Click here to lean more.



9. Skinny Pumpkin and Cream Bread:

Pumpkin bread is a classic fall favorite usually laden with sugar and calories. This lightened up pumpkin and cream bread has fewer calories and the addition of a creamy layer baked right in. Get the ingredients list here!



10. Individual Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes:

These cheesecakes are simple to make and are perfectly portioned for sweet snacking! Each cheesecake is only 128 calories and packs tremendous flavor. Get the recipe here!



11. Pumpkin No-Bake Cheesecake:

This healthy take on cheesecake is going to become one of your new favorites! It’s easy to make, full of flavor and is a total crowd-pleaser! Get the recipe here.