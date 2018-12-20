10 Ways to Reinvent Your Breakfast Eggs

As you may know, eggs can be a great aid in helping you to eat a healthier diet. But after all the scrambling, hard-boiling and yolk separating, you may start to get bored with your morning egg routine. The good news is that there is a lot you can do with eggs which means eating them will be more exciting than ever! Below we have rounded up 10 great recipes to reinvent your eggs.

Quinoa Banana Pancakes: Quinoa in pancakes sounds a little odd, but this recipe results in a great textured pancake that is secretly healthy! If you’ve got egg whites, then this is a great breakfast choice.

Breakfast Quesadillas with Scrambled Eggs, Spinach and Black Beans: Here’s a great way to change up your boring scrambled eggs – add a little Mexican flavor and some green!

Turkey Bacon, Egg White and Spinach Breakfast Sandwich: Just because you’re sick of your breakfast routine doesn’t mean you should hit the drive through for a variety. Make this sandwich instead to save the calories!

Skinny Avocado Egg Scramble: Another egg recipe that isn’t too difficult but will definitely make your mornings a little more interesting. Plus, the eggs and avocado will help you to stay full longer. To be taken to this recipe, click here.

Skinny Breakfast Nachos: This is definitely not your average breakfast. Whether your cooking for yourself, or for a hoard of kids after a sleepover, this recipe will make you the cool mom. Get the instructions here.

Protein Pumpkin Oatmeal with Egg Whites: So you don’t want anymore over easy eggs on toast, but cereal and oatmeal are overdone too. Well, this is a great recipe to change it up while keeping it uber-healthy. Get this recipe by clicking here.

Healified Egg McMuffin: If you really feeling like you need to hit up McDonalds, think again. This copycat McMuffin will satisfy that craving! Click here to get the recipe.

Portobello and Lime Breakfast Tacos: This is a vegetarian recipe that is super tasty and good for you. It’s a great meal to serve up to the family for Brinner if you aren’t in the mood for a Mexican breakfast! Click here to get this recipe.

Skinny Chicken and Vegetable Frittatas: This is a yummy frittata that is great for guests. If you’ve got to entertain a brunch, consider serving up this unique egg recipe!

Denver Omelet Scrambled Eggs Skillet: This is a great recipe that isn’t too far out of your comfort zone, but still new enough to get out of the boring egg routine. For an even more filling breakfast, serve with a couple slices of crispy turkey bacon.

As you can see, eggs can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. And because they are so versatile, you do not have to wait until breakfast to eat them. They are delicious and nutritious any time of day as a meal or a healthy snack. Do not be afraid to get creative with your eggs. A messy scramble or an odd-shaped pancake still tastes great. Remember—it is not about how good the eggs look on the plate, but how good eating them looks on you!