10 Skinny, Metabolism-Revving Breakfasts

Eating breakfast within 30 minutes of waking does wonders for your metabolism and mentality and is a healthy habit of most fit women. People who tend to skip breakfast undoubtedly fill that void with multiple midday nibbles and bites and indulgences to satisfy the hunger pangs, often referred to as “starvation eating“. Also, if you don’t eat in the morning, your body has been fasting anywhere from 10-20 hours so you’re not producing the enzymes necessary to metabolize fat and lose weight. Double no-no.

We have some of our top breakfast recipes to help you start your day off right. If you’re seriously lacking time in the morning, you can always wake up a few minutes earlier to whip up a delicious smoothie. Check out our favorite skinny smoothies!

1. Skinny Pepper And Onion Frittata:

This frittata makes for the perfect light, yet filling breakfast. Make it when you have overnight guests or just any day of the week! Click here to see the recipe.

2. Skinny Cinnamon Toast Pancakes:



These pancakes are easy like Sunday morning — at a fraction of the calories of your usual recipe. It uses almond milk, Greek yogurt and applesauce as skinny swaps to help lower the calorie, fat and sugar count. Turn on the cartoons and heat up the griddle, because it’s pancake time! See the recipe by clicking here.

3. Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burrito:



What if you could just reach in the freezer and heat up a healthy, homemade breakfast burrito? Nothing like a warm, cheesy, protein-packed breakfast to lure the kids out of bed! Our Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burrito comes in at only 178 calories, so you can feel good eating one as well. Here’s the recipe.

4. Slow Cooker Apple Pie Oatmeal:

This dish is perfect for a big Sunday brunch, and always goes over well with the family. We love the sweetness of the red gala apples, but feel free to use any apple you have on hand. And for those of you wanting a little added sweetness, top it off with some brown sugar and walnuts! Click here for the recipe.

5. Banana French Toast Bake:



Now this is the breakfast that will make jaws drop! The aroma fills the room and takes breakfast to a whole new level. While this dish takes a little bit of time, the reactions to this fancy (but easy-to-make!) recipe is totally worth it! Check it out.

6. Breakfast Stuffed Peppers:



If you’re tired of the same old pancake or breakfast casserole recipe every Sunday brunch, we’ve got just the recipe for you. This Breakfast Stuffed Pepper recipe is a unique, light and delicious omelet-style stuffed pepper that will be sure to delight. Here’s the recipe!

7. Protein-Packed Huevos Rancheros:



Who’s ready for Mexican night? Forget Taco Tuesday, because we’ve got the perfect protein- and fiber-packed huevos rancheros recipe to knock your socks off! The best part about this meal is that it’s perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner (or all three, if you’re so inclined). Click here to see the recipe.

8. Southwest Overnight Breakfast Casserole:



Ham, peppers, onions and tomatoes all come together with the creamy, comforting cheese for a breakfast everyone in your family will love. The light whole grain bread and egg whites pair for a fluffy and satisfying texture while still keeping this dish skinny. Check it out!

9. Skinny Avocado Egg Scramble:



This cheerfully bright and enjoyable recipe is perfect for breakfast or brunch any day of the week. It adds a ton of flavor to the simple scrambled egg and only takes 10 minutes to prep and cook! Veggie-loaded egg scrambles are one of our favorite ways to pack in some nutrient-dense vegetables in the morning. Check it out!

10. Green Monster Smoothie:

Sometimes you only have a few minutes to spare in the morning, so when it’s one of those days, always fall back on the trusted smoothie. Filled with fruit, vegetables and added protein or superfoods like chia or flax seeds, you sometimes can’t beat the benefits of a properly made smoothie. Just don’t fear the green. Trust us, the fruity taste overpowers the look of spinach or kale. Here’s the recipe.