If you’re struggling to keep your blood pressure at normal levels, then you may need to watch what you’re eating. Sodium plays a big part in high blood pressure, so try and stay away from processed or packaged foods, because that’s where sodium lurks. If you have high blood pressure, stick to lean meats, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, fruits and vegetables. To help you, we came up with some snacks and meals that taste great without risking your blood pressure.

Spicy Quinoa Crusted Chicken: Low in sodium, fat and cholesterol, this chicken is a lean meat, but tastes much better than your usual “healthy foods.” Get the recipe here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Oven-Baked ‘Fried’ Green Tomatoes: Looking for a healthy snack? This recipe is a throwback to the fried goodies you loved, but with a healthy twist! Check them out here.

Skinny Tilapia Lettuce Wraps: This recipe is low in sodium, and the avocados on top are a great way to get healthy nutrients. There are less than 200 milligrams of sodium in the recipe, so you won’t run the risk of raising your blood pressure. Get the recipe here.

Skinny Chickpea and Vegetable Pearl Couscous: Get your veggies in with this as a side dish tonight. It’s tasty, low in sodium and packed with healthy nutrients. See the full list of ingredients here.

Weight Loss Soup: For a big heap of veggies that tastes great, try this veggie soup! It’s perfect for anyone looking to detox, cleanse or just get healthy! See the nutrition by clicking here.

BBQ Turkey Meatloaf Cups with Cauliflower Mash: Enjoy this meatloaf, made from lean turkey. It tastes just like Mom used to make it, but with healthier ingredients to keep your diet on track. Click here to be taken to the recipe.

Skinny Mashed Cauliflower: Instead of a starchy potato, try out this skinny mashed cauliflower. It’s a great way to work vegetables into your diet and has a delicious taste and texture! Get the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Recipes for People with High Blood Pressure

Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes: Low in sodium, this is a delicious new way to eat your veggies, this recipe is bursting with healthy goodies! Get the full instructions here.

Skinny Mini Caprese Pizzas: Don’t miss out on your favorite foods because of your low blood pressure! Swap out greasy pizza for this light and tasty version! Get the recipe here.

Healthy Banana Waffles: Enjoy this for a tasty breakfast or a hearty serving of breakfast for dinner! Just be careful of what you put on top of your waffles. Click here to get the nutrition info.