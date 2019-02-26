10 Protein-Rich Foods to Add to Your Diet

You need to consume protein daily to help your body build muscle and to function at its best; not to mention, protein keeps you fuller longer. Below are 10 great ways to get more protein in your diet.

1. Cottage cheese: With 16 grams of protein in half a cup, cottage cheese works well alone or for topping a baked potato! This is a protein-rich food you’ll want in your diet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Greek yogurt: Greek yogurt has twice the protein of regular yogurt, without sparing the taste. Go Greek and reap the benefits of this protein superfood.

3. Chicken breast: Did you know that a 3.5-ounce portion of chicken breast provides a whopping 30 grams of protein?! Enough said. Click here for 52 shredded chicken recipes.

Read More: 10 Healthy Chicken Breast Recipes to Make for Dinner

4. Tofu: For non-meat eaters, tofu provides some serious protein. According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), tofu yields 10 grams of protein per every half cup.

Read more: Your Complete Guide to Tofu

5. Fish: With fish, you really cannot go wrong. USDA shares that the protein king is smoked sturgeon, at 30 grams grams per 3.5 ounces. Also, try halibut at 22 grams or sardines at 24 grams.

6. Spinach: Popeye had the right idea! Working just one cup of spinach into your daily diet will provide 5 grams of protein! Get your spinach fix in casseroles or smoothies!

7. Eggs: The Incredible Egg boasts that one large egg has 6 grams of protein, in addition to being an excellent source of vitamin D. Remix your traditional egg breakfast with this delicious Skinny Avocado Egg Scramble.

8. Quinoa: New to many, this grain-like superfood is making itself known. Packing in 20 grams of protein per one cup, USDA says that quinoa kicks your regular rice and potatoes to the curb! Check out some of our favorite quinoa recipes: Healthy Chicken Quinoa Power Bowl, Quinoa Spinach Parmesan Risotto, and Spicy Quinoa Crusted Chicken.

Struggling with the pronunciation of quinoa? It’s okay. Here’s how to pronounce quinoa and 50 other commonly mispronounced foods.

9. Milk: Consuming two cups of low fat or skim milk provides 14 grams of protein.

Read more: New Study Says Milk May Lead to Bone Fracture

10. Nuts: Also an excellent source of healthy fats, a cup of pistachios contributes for 25 grams of protein, and a cup of peanuts contributes to 38 grams of protein!

Read more: 12 High-Protein Lunch Ideas