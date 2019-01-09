10 Protein-Packed Breakfasts for People Who Hate Eggs

When it comes to breakfast, most families have their go-to staples: cereal, toast, coffee, and — of course — eggs. For those of you who can’t stand eggs, or are just plain tired of the same food day after day, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite out-of-the-box recipes! These dishes are packed with enough protein to give you the energy you need to get through your morning.

1. Peanut Butter & Banana Wrap: Wrap up your morning with this mouthwatering breakfast burrito! Nothing beats the succulent flavors of peanut butter and banana, plus this baby really packs a punch with 13 grams of protein! Click here for the recipe.

2. Green Monster Smoothie: Tired of your buttered toast routine? Why not give this feisty smoothie a go? It contains over 25 grams of protein, and only 300 calories for the perfect on-the-go breakfast. For further directions, click here.

3. Maple Apple Turkey Sausage: Nothing can trump plump, juicy sausage on a wintery morning! These protein-packed sausages will fill you up in no time and give you plenty of energy to get through your morning. See how it’s done here.

4. Coconut Pancakes: Typically pancakes are a designated weekend treat, but you won’t be able to resist these tasty treats during the week! Luckily, they’re high in protein, low in carbs, and only 230 calories per serving, so indulge away! Check out the instructions here.

5. Kiwi Banana Protein Smoothie: Looking for some summery flavors? This smoothie is chock-full of the tangy taste of kiwis and the smooth texture of bananas for the perfect breakfast recipe. Check out the nutritional info here.

6. Skinny Crustless Quiche: Our recipe, packed with cottage cheese, sharp cheddar and ham, melts in your mouth! It packs 15 grams of protein and only 111 calories per serving! You may as well dive back in and have another slice… guilt-free! Learn more here.

7. Carrot Cake Protein Pancakes: It looks like dessert, it tastes like dessert, but there are nothing but healthy ingredients in this delicious dish! The best part? These decadent cakes contain less than 200 calories per serving, and almost 20 grams of protein! Visit Dashing Dish for more information.

8. Skinny Apple Pie A La Mode Protein Shake: Believe it or not, there is a healthy way to start your day with dessert! This shake is packed full of nutritious, flavorful ingredients like apples, Greek yogurt and almond milk, for a recipe that is sure to impress even the most picky eaters at your breakfast table.Click here to make it today!

9. Vanilla Cinnamon Protein Pancakes: Nothing beats the sensationally sweet taste of these protein-packed pancakes! We recommend ditching that sugary syrup for some other tasty toppings like fruit or Greek yogurt to cut back on unnecessary calories. Try out our recipe here.

10. Blueberry Protein Muffins: Ditch those boring English muffins and indulge in this fluffy, irresistible recipe! With 5 grams of protein and only 130 calories per muffin, you won’t be able to resist these delicious treats! Check out the recipe here.