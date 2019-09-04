10 Portable Healthy Snacks

Not only do moms have to deal with packing lunches for their kids, but a woman on the move needs a nutritious snack to keep herself going, too! Perfect to throw in your kid’s lunchbox, or your purse, try all of these quick and easy snacks (that are healthy, too!) that everyone will enjoy. These are the best snacks for weight loss!

1. Spiced Chickpeas: Chickpeas are an easy, clean, low-calorie snack to keep by your desk during the work day. Store them in an airtight plastic container if you have any leftovers. Click here for the recipe!

2. Mint Chocolate Protein Balls: These are incredibly simple, tasty, healthy and cute! Ready to kick those junk food cravings to the curb? Check out the skinny recipe right here!

3. Tropical Protein Smoothie: Who doesn’t love the convenience of grabbing a smoothie and walking out the door? Mix this healthy, tasty tropical blend and get going! Check out the recipe here.

4. Hummus Dippers: Need a snack that’s great for weight loss? This hummus dipper is perfect, plus it’s convenient and cute! Put 2 tablespoons of your favorite hummus in the bottom of the container, stick a handful of vegetable sticks (carrots, celery and snow peas are a great mix) vertically in the hummus, screw on the top, throw it in your bag and walk out the door. (via Greatist)

5. Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Banana Bites: These bites are delicious and simple; simple to make and to eat. Check out our full skinny recipe here! Swap out the peanut butter and give almond butter a try, too.

6. Gobble, Gobble: Regardless of if it’s Thanksgiving or not, enjoy the taste of it whenever you like. Slice one piece of whole-grain bread in half, lengthwise, and top with 2 slices of roasted turkey, 1 slice of Swiss cheese, 1 lettuce leaf, 1 slice of tomato, 1 teaspoon of mustard, and 1 teaspoon of dried cranberries. Loads of protein and tastes like home. (via Greatist)

7. Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites: As a snack or dessert, try our tasty Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites. You won’t even guess it’s yogurt that they’re covered in (and neither will your kids). They’re a healthy and yummy replacement for those fattening ice cream bites we all crave. Click here for our full recipe!

8. Mini Black-Bean Mash Taco: Super quick and super tasty! Heat 1/2 cup of black beans in the microwave with 1 tablespoon of salsa. Mash with a fork and fold it inside a small (4 to 6-inch) flour tortilla. Store in a small Tupperware container for easy transport. (via Greatist)

9. Recovery Rice Crispies: Who doesn’t love a gooey Rice Crispie treat? But what nutritious value do they really offer? Not much; but add some protein into the mix to make these a little more guilt-free! (via Livestrong)

10. Crock Pot Chunky Monkey Paleo Trail Mix: Trail mix is protein-packed and easy to take with you anywhere. When you make your own, you know exactly what’s going in it, with no additives. Get the recipe at Cotter Crunch.