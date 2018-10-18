10 Oral Techniques That’ll Blow His Mind

Going down on a guy can be pretty nerve-wracking and a little awkward, especially if you don't know what you're doing. Thankfully, learning to give a great oral sex is something anyone can do overtime. Using these 10 techniques, you can feel confident in your skills and leave your man weak at the knees afterward.

Use Your Hand and Your Mouth (Photo: Shutterstock) Why make your mouth do all the work when you can literally lend your man a helping hand? Most men love it when you throw in a hand job while you swirl your tongue around him and press your lips to his penis. Use your fingers to get him worked up at the base while your mouth does the work at the top of his shaft. prevnext

Don’t Underestimate the Power of the Tongue (Photo: Shutterstock) Licking a man's penis from bottom to top is an excellent way to start a proper blow job. Try dragging your tongue along the base, then travel all the way to the top while maintaining eye-contact with him. If things start to feel a little awkward, switch to moving your tongue around more and focusing wholly on the top of his penis. prevnext

Use the Time Before to Work Him Up (Photo: Shutterstock) As much as it may seem like guys want to launch straight into sexy time, most men actually have better orgasms if there's a hefty dose of foreplay beforehand. Think about it like this: the longer you tempt him and get him aroused, the easier it will be for your oral technique to rock his world. Drag out the romantic part before the oral sex so that your skills seem even better than they really are. prevnext

Don’t Ignore His Testicles (Photo: Shutterstock) Including his balls will really help you take your oral technique to the next level. Gently grab his testicles with your hands while your mouth is preoccupied with his penis. Then, begin to massage them while still focusing on moving your lips and tongue around. It'll drive him 100 percent insane. prevnext

Do It Somewhere Unexpected (Photo: Shutterstock) Sure, the bedroom is a great place for romantic activities, but there's also something incredibly exciting when you showcase your oral skills in an unusual place. Get down on your knees in the kitchen or spice things up in the shower. You can even surprise him with a little something during your Netflix binge-watching session. The important thing is to make it memorable and a little different than usual. prevnext

Use Lots of Spit (Photo: Shutterstock) This may sound gross, but remember, guys like to feel plenty of lubrication during any kind of sex, including oral. Not only will a hefty dose of saliva make it easier for your mouth and hands to slide up and down his penis, but it will help him feel more comfortable and orgasm faster. prevnext

Show Him That You're Into It (Photo: Shutterstock) You'll certainly get points for displaying your enthusiasm during oral sex. Your male partner wants to know that you love doing this for him, and the more excited you seem, the more aroused he'll become. Besides, you might find that you get a little turned on just by moaning and smiling during the whole thing. prevnext

Use a Bit of Suction (Photo: Shutterstock) This technique tends to tire most partners out, but gently sucking on a man's penis is a great way to stimulate him and bring him closer to orgasm. Just don't forget to throw in some variation with licking and massaging to give your mouth a break. Also, don't suck too hard. Keep the whole process sweet and gentle. prevnext