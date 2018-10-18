10 Oral Techniques That’ll Blow His Mind
Going down on a guy can be pretty nerve-wracking and a little awkward, especially if you don't know what you're doing. Thankfully, learning to give a great oral sex is something anyone can do overtime. Using these 10 techniques, you can feel confident in your skills and leave your man weak at the knees afterward.
Use Your Hand and Your Mouth
Why make your mouth do all the work when you can literally lend your man a helping hand? Most men love it when you throw in a hand job while you swirl your tongue around him and press your lips to his penis. Use your fingers to get him worked up at the base while your mouth does the work at the top of his shaft.prevnext
Don’t Underestimate the Power of the Tongue
Licking a man's penis from bottom to top is an excellent way to start a proper blow job. Try dragging your tongue along the base, then travel all the way to the top while maintaining eye-contact with him. If things start to feel a little awkward, switch to moving your tongue around more and focusing wholly on the top of his penis.prevnext
Use the Time Before to Work Him Up
As much as it may seem like guys want to launch straight into sexy time, most men actually have better orgasms if there's a hefty dose of foreplay beforehand. Think about it like this: the longer you tempt him and get him aroused, the easier it will be for your oral technique to rock his world. Drag out the romantic part before the oral sex so that your skills seem even better than they really are.prevnext
Don’t Ignore His Testicles
Including his balls will really help you take your oral technique to the next level. Gently grab his testicles with your hands while your mouth is preoccupied with his penis. Then, begin to massage them while still focusing on moving your lips and tongue around. It'll drive him 100 percent insane.prevnext
Do It Somewhere Unexpected
Sure, the bedroom is a great place for romantic activities, but there's also something incredibly exciting when you showcase your oral skills in an unusual place. Get down on your knees in the kitchen or spice things up in the shower. You can even surprise him with a little something during your Netflix binge-watching session. The important thing is to make it memorable and a little different than usual.prevnext
Use Lots of Spit
This may sound gross, but remember, guys like to feel plenty of lubrication during any kind of sex, including oral. Not only will a hefty dose of saliva make it easier for your mouth and hands to slide up and down his penis, but it will help him feel more comfortable and orgasm faster.prevnext
Show Him That You're Into It
You'll certainly get points for displaying your enthusiasm during oral sex. Your male partner wants to know that you love doing this for him, and the more excited you seem, the more aroused he'll become. Besides, you might find that you get a little turned on just by moaning and smiling during the whole thing.prevnext
Use a Bit of Suction
This technique tends to tire most partners out, but gently sucking on a man's penis is a great way to stimulate him and bring him closer to orgasm. Just don't forget to throw in some variation with licking and massaging to give your mouth a break. Also, don't suck too hard. Keep the whole process sweet and gentle.prevnext
Involve Some Tasty Treats
This method certainly isn't for everyone, but many partners get a kick out of bringing something yummy into the situation. Ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, or even champagne can make great additions to an already exciting time. Be warned, though: things will certainly get messy.prevnext
Take It Nice and Slow
Remember that there's no reason to rush; this isn't a race to the finish line. Drag the process out and make sure each and every moment of the blow job is purposeful. Start with a handjob, then smoothly transition into oral sex and make him wait for his final climax. Don't worry, he won't lose interest if you take a long time to get there. In fact, a long period of oral sex can even make his orgasm better.0comments
So, which of these techniques will you try to master first?
