10 No-Heat Lunches To Bring To Work

Tired of waiting an extra 20 minutes for your coworkers to be finished with the microwave? Or maybe you’re over the same three frozen meal options you have stocked up in your freezer. For a healthy and simple lunch, try out one of these easy lunch recipes, none of which require a reheat!

1. Pineapple Chicken Salad Wrap:

The pineapple and Greek yogurt give the chicken salad a wonderful, irresistible sweetness that will leave you refreshed and satisfied. Pack the ingredients and wrap separately and assemble it at work when lunch rolls around! To get the recipe, click here.

2. Asian Quinoa Salad:

It’s delicious, healthy, and looks so pretty when it’s made that you won’t want to eat it (too bad you won’t be able to resist). This salad has edamame, red cabbage, carrots, red pepper, cucumber and cilantro, but is very flexible to add some of your favorite veggies. Click here to get the recipe.

3. Skinny Chicken Salad:

Eat it plain, on a sandwich or with some whole-wheat crackers! Our recipe for chicken salad is definitely on the lighter side, but it doesn’t skimp on flavor. Check it out here.



4. Raw Spiralized Zucchini Noodles with Tomatoes and Pesto:

This is a delicious vegetarian meal made with fresh veggies and pesto! Plus, the zucchini noodles allow you to cut some carbs! It’s a great option for a satisfying clean meal. To make it for yourself, click here.

5. Skinny Pizza Wrap:

Make one for you and one for each of the kids’ lunches! This pizza wrap is a fun and easy way to change things up and keep it hassle-free! Click here to get step-by-step instructions.



6. Light Egg Salad: A simple egg salad sandwich can cure your lunch time cravings. Put it on whole grain bread and you have a healthy and delicious sandwich. Get the recipe here.



7. Asian Turkey Lettuce Wrap:

If you’re a fan of PF Chang’s, you’ll LOVE this healthy Asian Lettuce Wrap recipe. The lettuce serves as the perfect crunchy wrap to eat the savory filling, and still leave you feeling full without being weighed down. The edamame and carrots add bright color and help to bulk up this high-protein meal with some more nutrient-dense ingredients. Click here for the savory recipe.



8. Clean Eating Quinoa Salad:

This salad is an office favorite at Skinny Mom HQ. Not only is it delicious, refreshing and filling, but it’s super healthy! Kale is one of the most cleansing foods you can get your hands on, and we use protein-packed quinoa, red and yellow bell peppers, shallots and sunflower seeds to really give you that cleansing kick you need. The red wine vinegar and olive oil dressing pulls it all together for a fantastic finish. Here’s the recipe!



9. Light and Easy BLT Wrap:

Who doesn’t love a warm, crunchy BLT? Our waistlines, that’s who. The calorie, sodium and fat counts that bacon packs is unreal — but if you find the right cut and bake it rather than fry it, you’ll have less to worry about in the nutrition department. At only 184 calories per wrap, it might be tough not to make this every day! Click here for the recipe.

10. Santa Fe Chopped Salad:

This refreshing salad will be the highlight of your summer menu — especially when it’s too hot to even think about firing up the grill. The fresh veggies will combine for a nutritious crunch while the cumin and chili powder give you that classic summer taste. Click here for the recipe.