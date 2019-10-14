10 Low-Cal Cocktails to Get You Through the Holidays

The holidays are the time to eat, drink and be merry, but too much “merriment” can be detrimental to your healthy lifestyle! While we’ve got you covered for healthier holiday treats, what about healthier holiday cocktails? Raise your glass to high spirits this holiday season.

1. Skinny Eggnog:

Traditional eggnogs contain tons of calories and fats, but our recipe has a fraction of those and still tastes delicious! Click here for the recipe.

2. White Wine Sangria:

This beautiful sangria will impress all your holiday guests this year! Check it out here.

3. Winter Sea Breeze:

Bright, bubbly, tangy and crisp are a few words to describe this low-cal cocktail! The pomegranate seeds give it extra holiday flare! (via Catch My Party)

4. Pomegranate-Champagne Punch:

Do you like pomegranate? What about champagne? Then this cocktail was made for you! Plus, it has only 128 calories. (via Bonappétit)

5. Low Carb Chocolate Peppermint Cocktail:

If you’re a fan of peppermint, this cocktail is for you. A perfect mix of dessert and a cocktail – this drink saves calories and sugar with sugar-free peppermint syrup. (via Step Away From the Carbs)

6. Orange Cranberry Maragrita:

A pecan pie-flavored drink, this one is clear as the — yep, you guessed it — snow on New Year’s Day! (viaLexi’s Clean Kitchen)

7. Apple Cider Sangria:

This light and lovely sangria recipe is perfect for your Thanksgiving dinner. Easy to make (and even easier to drink), this clean recipe will be a hit. (via Lexi’s Clean Kitchen)

8. Rosemary Gin Fizz:

You only need a few ingredients for this recipe! Keep it simple and clean, and your holiday will be instantly more delicious. (via Cookie+Kate)

9. Red Wine Hot Chocolate:

If you’ve never combined red wine and hot chocolate, you haven’t fully lived. This rich, healthier cocktail is perfect for sipping on during a snowy night. (via Imma Eat That)

10. The Ginger Snap:

This vodka-based cookie sound-a-like is a simple, low-calorie way to celebrate the holidays! (via The Jacqui Justice)