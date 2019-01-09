10 Healthy Summer Snacks for Your Vacation

The car is packed like a clown car, stuffed with boogie boards and coolers and umbrellas. Your family is making the long trek towards the beach (or maybe the mountains and forests). Wherever you’re headed this summer, it is important to stay hydrated and sustained. Snacking healthy doesn’t have to be a challenge (although keeping the sand out of your cooler might be), and packing for your snacking will help keep you energized all day long! Of course, you’ll need a balance of salty and sweet, so peruse this list next time you’re packing your family for an adventure!

Peanut Butter and Banana Wraps: Wraps are super easy to put together and even easier to eat. These guys are jam-packed with protein, and the age-old combination of peanut butter and bananas will keep your tummy full for longer. Grab this recipe here!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips: Chips are a must-have with a sandwich or wrap. These golden, baked chips are sure to satisfy your “chip tooth,” and with 103 calories for 18 chips, your body will be satisfied too! Find the recipe here!

Skinny Chocolate-Stuffed Raspberries You won’t be able to stick them on the tips of your fingers because they are stuffed with chocolate chips! This simple treat combines tart flavors with creamy chocolate to create a a decadent taste treat. These are perfect for travel and you can make hundreds! Click here for the recipe!

Spicy Roasted Chickpeas: You can feel good about shoving handfuls of these in your mouth. They’re a little spicy, but have that crunch we all crave! Chickpeas are a great source of protein for vegetarians, so make sure to pack them on your next trip so everyone can enjoy. The recipe is located here.

Skinny Blueberry and Almond Trail Mix: What would an adventure be without trail mix? This recipe is very customizable, so feel free to adjust it to whatever is in your cupboards. With simple ingredients and a quick toss of the hands, this trail mix will make your journey a whole lot better.

Blueberry Smoothie Pops: These creamy concoctions are the perfect treat in the summer heat and healthy alternatives to what the ice cream truck would offer. Grab some groovy ice pop molds and include these treats on your next outing!

(Photo: Good Life Eats)

Buffalo Deviled Eggs: These Buffalo Deviled Eggs are a fun take on that traditional deviled egg that we all know and love. The wing sauce jazzes them up with a spicy kick — a delightful surprise! We kept these eggs on the lighter side by cutting the amount of egg yolks in half, and swapping half of the mayo with Greek yogurt. Finely diced celery on top makes for a refreshing crunch, and a sprinkle of bleu cheese balances the heat with each savory bite. Make them for Easter or for just a warm-weather picnic; either way, you won’t be disappointed. Get the recipe.

Easy Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies: This is another recipe that is customizable to your tastes! But fret not, this cookie is anything but unhealthy, using ripe applesauce and old-fashioned rolled oats. Stack them in a container and you’re ready to go!

No-Bake Carrot Cake Energy Balls: If you adore carrot cake you will adore these! With healthy fats from the nuts and energy from the chia seeds, these energy balls are less than 200 calories per serving and are a great source of nutrition! Find the recipe here.

Peanut Butter Yogurt Dip and Apple Slices: Apples are a great on-the-go snack, but with a little preparation, you can indulge your fruit with a delicious dip! If you’re packing a cooler, slice your apple right before eating to avoid a brown exterior. Here’s the recipe.