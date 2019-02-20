10 Healthy Cinco de Mayo Recipes Made Easy

Cinco de Mayo is a day of celebration, and we believe the party must go on! Don’t be fooled into thinking you need to put a load of work into preparing a celebratory Cinco celebration. And certainly don’t let the fear of overindulgence or cheating stop you from enjoying the festivities. Learn to celebrate skinny style! Here is the skinny on 10 easy ways to incorporate Cinco de Mayo fiesta friendly recipes that you can enjoy with easy preparation and without hiding an overindulgent pooch under your poncho.

1. Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup: Nothing says simple more than a slow cooker recipe. Most of us don’t have the luxury to have the day off on Cinco de Mayo so this recipe is an easy way to throw ingredients in the slow cooker and come home to a fuss-free meal worthy of celebration.

2. Skinny Taco Stuffed Peppers:

If you want to prepare something a little heartier than an appetizer but still want to keep things simple and tasty, these stuffed peppers scream celebration!

3. Skinny Sour Cream Enchiladas:

An office favorite, enchiladas are a Mexican night must-have so it’s a perfect Cinco de Mayo dish to share with friends and family.

4. Skinny Black Bean and Corn Salsa:

If you do have plans to venture out for Cinco de Mayo festivities, preparing a healthy dish to enjoy beforehand can help from unexpected (possibly margarita-induced) lapses in judgment when it comes to food choices. This salsa is quick and easy to prepare and can be a great pre-festivity filling dish.

5. Skinny Tomato, Rice, and Corn Skillet Casserole:

Easy and freezer-friendly so you could essentially make this ahead of time and just pop it out on Cinco de Mayo, this skillet sensation packs in Mexican savor in a one-dish simple preparation.

6. Skinny Chicken Tostadas:

Tostados may be the most often ordered Mexican meal off the menu in restaurants. With this recipe, you don’t have to hassle with eating out to whip up these five-ingredient tasty tostadas.

7. Skinny Black Bean and Corn Quesadilla:

This is an easy family fiesta-friendly option that can be used for lunch, dinner, or appetizer. It’s packed with flavor from fresh cilantro and cheese that will leave you filled and feeling ready for Cinco festivities.

8. Skinny Baked Burritos:

This is a simple mix and bake burrito that brings loads of taste with less than 300 calories a serving! Now, that’s worthy of celebration.

9. Copycat Cilantro Lime Brown Rice:

Need a Mexican-inspired side dish to whip up in a snap and bring to a Cinco de Mayo celebration? We have you covered. This dish is loaded with flavor and will leave your friends asking for your recipe.

10. Easy Beef Enchiladas:

When the word “easy” is included in the recipe title, you know it’s a perfect pick for a quick recipe to prepare in a pinch. This enchilada is fast to prepare, filling, and fiesta-worthy.

For more fiesta-approved recipes, check out 18 Cinco do Mayo Finger Foods Made Skinny!