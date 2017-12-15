Your 12 Days ‘Til Christmas Fitness Plan

Christmas is almost here and it’s hard to find time to work out every day. It seems like you barely have a second to breathe in between the decorating, gift shopping, gift wrapping, holiday cooking and writing Christmas cards, let alone find time to get in a full workout! Have no fear; this full-body workout takes less than 10 minutes every day! It gradually builds upon itself every day, so that you add a new move as Christmas approaches. By day 12, you’ll be a pro at this circuit! Check it out below.

Day 1: 1-Minute Plank

Seems easy enough, right? Wrong! This might be the longest minute of your entire day. Read below on how to properly perform this move.

Step 1: Lie face down on floor resting on your forearms. Push up off the floor, raising up onto toes and resting on the elbows. Keep your back flat, contracting your abdominal muscles while you hold your body in a straight line from head to heels. Don’t let your butt sag or stick up in the air. Modification (Beginner): Perform this move on your knees.

» Tomorrow’s moves: 1-minute Plank and a 2-minute Wall Sit.

Day 2: 2-Minute Wall Sit

For day #2, you will perform BOTH the 1-minute Plank and a 2-minute Wall Sit! Read below for directions on proper form for the Wall Sit. If you need to break the two minutes up into sections feel free – the goal is to aim for a total of 2 minutes.

Step 1: Lean your back against a wall, making sure that your whole back is touching the wall. Your feet should be about two feet from the wall and about shoulder-width apart from each other.

Step 2: Slowly slide your back down the wall until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Aim for a 90-degree angle. Keep your weight in the heels of your feet and make sure your knees are behind your toes. You should be able to tap your toes. Keep your back flat against the wall. If it starts to arch, slide up until the small of your back is touching the wall again. Note: If you’re already a pro at wall sits, try cranking up the intensity by holding a heavy set of dumbbells at your sides or placing a weight plat on your lap. Don’t forget to first do the one-minute plank and then the two-minute wall sit! These moves build on top of each other every day.

» Tomorrow’s moves: 1-minute Plank, 2-minute Wall Sit and a 3-minute Glute Bridge.

Day 3: 3-Minute Glute Bridge

For day #3, you will perform the 1-minute Plank, the 2-minute Wall Sit and a 3-minute Glute Bridge! The bridge really tests your abs, hamstrings and glutes. Intensify this move by placing a dumbbell on your lap (shown). Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Lie on your back on an exercise mat or the floor in a bent-knee position with your feet flat on the floor. Place your feet hip-width apart with the toes facing away from you. Gently contract your abdominal muscles to flatten your low back into the floor. Attempt to maintain this gentle muscle contraction throughout the exercise.

» Tomorrow’s moves: 1-minute Plank, 2-minute Wall Sit, 3-minute Glute Bridge and 4 Burpees.

Day 4: 4 Burpees

On day #4, you will perform a 1-minute Plank, a 2-minute Wall Sit, a 3-minute Glute Bridge and 4 Burpees. Read on to get a step-by-step on the perfect Burpee.

Step 1: Stand tall then bend the knees to place the palms on the floor.

Step 2: Jump or walk the feet out behind you to a plank. Make sure your shoulders are over the wrists and get your feet as close together as you can. Straighten the knees.

Step 3: Jump or walk the feet back to the beginning bent position.

Step 4: Explode out of the bottom and jump up, reaching your hands overhead. Land with soft knees and repeat.

» Tomorrow’s moves: 1-minute Plank, 2-minute Wall Sit, 3-minute Glute Bridge, 4 Burpees and 5 Star Jumps.

Day 5: 5 Star Jumps

For day #5, you will perform a 1-minute Plank, a 2-minute Wall Sit, a 3-minute Glute Bridge, 4 Burpees and 5 Star Jumps. These require a lot of strength and endurance, but we know you can do it! Here is a step-by-step:

Step 1: Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, elbows bent at a 90-degree angle in a boxer’s stance.

Step 2: Jump up, pushing through the balls of your feet and kick your legs out while simultaneously reaching your arms up and out to the sides. Your body should make an “X” shape in the air, much like a jumping jack.

Step 3: Land back in the squatted position keeping a soft bend in your knees.

» Tomorrow’s moves: 1-minute Plank, 2-minute Wall Sit, 3-minute Glute Bridge, 4 Burpees, 5 Star Jumps and 6 Pushups.

Day 6: 6 Pushups

Day 6: Today’s circuit calls for six pushups! They’ll ensure that your upper body is getting a workout in too! Here’s how to do a proper Pushup.

Step 1: Assume plank position, with your arms shoulder-width apart.

Step 2: Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor.

Step 3: Press back up into plank position. That is one rep. Modification (Beginner): Perform this move on your knees and decrease the range of motion.

» Tomorrow’s moves: 1-minute Plank, 2-minute Wall Sit, 3-minute Glute Bridge, 4 Burpees, 5 Star Jumps, 6 Pushups and 7 Side Climbers.

Day 7: 7 Side Climbers

Congrats on making it through to day #7! Today, add 7 Side Climbers to the existing workout. Here’s how:

Step 1: Begin in your high plank. Set your hands underneath the shoulders and bring the feet together. Squeeze your inner thighs and brace the core. Round the shoulder blades out and push away from the ground, engaging the lats.

Step 2: Keep the feet together as you jump them up and over to one side of your body. Try to get your knees on the outside of your elbow, tucked underneath the armpit. Get as close to this point as possible. Keep equal weight in both hands.

Step 3: Jump back out to your plank. Don’t rush this part. Get into a solid plank position with your legs straight and your hips in a straight line with the body. Then jump it over to the other side.

» Tomorrow’s moves: 1-minute Plank, 2-minute Wall Sit, 3-minute Glute Bridge, 4 Burpees, 5 Star Jumps, 6 Pushups, 7 Side Climbers and 8 Squats.

Day 8: 8 Squats

Add 8 squats today. Make sure to keep your knees behind your toes and the weight in your heels in order to get the most of this move and prevent injury! Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Stand with your feet shoulder width apart, with your back straight and shoulders back.

Step 2: Perform a squat, bending your knees at a 90 degree angle, keeping your back straight and your chest up. Hold and return to starting position.

» Tomorrow’s moves: 1-minute Plank, 2-minute Wall Sit, 3-minute Glute Bridge, 4 Burpees, 5 Star Jumps, 6 Pushups, 7 Side Climbers, 8 Squats and 9 Tricep Dips.

Day 9: 9 Tricep Dips

On day #9, we are adding Tricep Dips to the mix. Tricep Dips are perfect for toning the backs of those arms! Make certain to keep your elbows straight back and tight to the body. Do 9 of those today; read below for instructions:

Step 1: Place your hands on a stair step or box with fingers curling over the front. Your arms should be close enough to lightly graze your ribcage. Flex the feet and extend the legs in front of you, keeping them together.

Step 2: Bend the elbows straight back behind you and let your hips lower against the step or box. You want to make very light contact with the step or box to insure you’re not putting unnecessary pressure on your shoulder joints. This movement can be as big or small as you want it to be.

Step 3: Push through your palms and move straight up to your starting position. These dips are performed straight up and down. Note: The closer your feet are to your bottom, the easier this move will become. To feel the full effect of the move, keep feet extended straight out in front of you (shown).

» Tomorrow’s moves: 1-minute Plank, 2-minute Wall Sit, 3-minute Glute Bridge, 4 Burpees, 5 Star Jumps, 6 Pushups, 7 Side Climbers, 8 Squats, 9 Tricep Dips and 10 Tuck Jumps.

Day 10: 10 Tuck Jumps

Day 10: Today requires you to do 10 tuck jumps, which are great for getting your heart rate up and your blood pumping! Here are instructions on how to perform a Tuck Jump:

Step 1: Stand with feet hip-width apart, a slight bend in your knees, elbows resting at waist with forearms extending straight forward, perpendicular to the ground. Bend your knees and sit back into a half squat.

Step 2: Explode up into a jump, tucking your knees so your quads (ultimately) hit your forearms. Land softly with a slight bend in the knee (don’t land heel first), and repeat movement for instructed amount of time. Modification (Beginner): Decrease your range of motion by not tucking your knees up as high.

» Tomorrow’s moves: 1-minute Plank, 2-minute Wall Sit, 3-minute Glute Bridge, 4 Burpees, 5 Star Jumps, 6 Pushups, 7 Side Climbers, 8 Squats, 9 Tricep Dips, 10 Tuck Jumps and 11 Reverse Lunges.

Day 11: 11 Reverse Lunges

Think you can add 11 Reverse Lunges to the routine? Lunges really target those quads and glutes. We know you can do it! Here’s how:

Step 1: Stand with your feet under your hips and lift your chest.

Step 2: Step one leg directly behind you at the same width and bend both knees until they form 90-degree angles. Keep your chest lifted and your torso centered over the hips. Try to get your back knee down as low as possible. Exhale and push out of the lunge, bringing the leg back to the other one. That is one rep on one side; repeat movement on the other side. Perform 12 lunges on one side and 12 lunges on the other side.

» Tomorrow’s moves: 1-minute Plank, 2-minute Wall Sit, 3-minute Glute Bridge, 4 Burpees, 5 Star Jumps, 6 Pushups, 7 Side Climbers, 8 Squats, 9 Tricep Dips, 10 Tuck Jumps and 11 Reverse Lunges and 12 Side Crunches.

Day 12: Side Crunch

Hooray! You made it to the last day! Perform all of the moves from the last 11 days, and then finish strong with 12 side crunches. See below for instructions:

Step 1: Start by lying on the floor face up with your knees together and bent at a 90-­degree angle. Without moving your upper body, lower your knees to the right side so that they’re touching the floor. Place your fingers behind your head.

Step 2: Raise your shoulders toward your hips, pause for one second, and then take two seconds to lower your upper body back to the starting position. Perform 12 crunches on one side and 12 times on the other side.

Congratulations, you just completed the 12 Days of Fitness Challenge!