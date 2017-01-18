Yeast Infection? Here’s How to Make The Itching Stop

I’m so, so itchy down there! Is it a yeast infection?

If you have a yeast infection, you might notice burning, itching, pain during sex and a thick white odorless discharge. Having a yeast infection is not the end of the world, and chances are you probably just want the itching to stop. It’s difficult to get through the work day when all you want to do is scratch—scratch—scratch! Lucky for you, we have some solutions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Meds: This one takes a little more work — aka a trip to the doctor’s office. But don’t worry, they hear about yeast infections all the time and there are plenty of great medications that will zap your yeast infection away within days!

2. Cold water: That part of your body is naturally warm, and the warmth can irritate the skin, making you even itchier! Rinse the vaginal area with some cool water to relieve the skin.

3. Apple cider vinegar: Never underestimate the power of apple cider vinegar. This stuff is a potent fighter against yeast infections, because it kills the yeast and bacteria with its high levels of acidic pH levels. Rinse your vaginal area with apple cider vinegar daily!

4. Go commando! We don’t recommend going to work without underwear on, but we do recommend sleeping without it! Getting clean, cool air to your vaginal area can keep your body from sweating and irritating the vagina further.

5. No sex: You should probably wait until your yeast infection is gone before you get busy again. Sex can irritate the itching even more, making sex super unenjoyable because all you’ll want to do is itch!

6. Avoid lingerie: Certain fabrics like spandex, rayon and polyester should be avoided because they don’t let the skin breathe. Opt for cotton-only underwear until your condition is gone.

7. Yogurt bath: Yogurt…what?! Yep! Yogurt has the good bacteria in it, the stuff that keeps a steady balance of healthy bacteria in your vagina. Apply the yogurt with a wash cloth or your finger to the vaginal area and let the yogurt do its thing. (Don’t forget to wash it off later, duh!)

8. Coconut oil: There are so many uses for coconut oil, we’re starting to lose track! Yet here we are again with an amazing remedy using this ooey-gooey stuff. Like the apple cider vinegar and yogurt, apply the coconut oil to the vaginal area. This will lubricate the area and lessen the irritation of skin, making you less likely to be uncomfortable.