Why Your Fitness Level May Play a Part in How Much You Sweat

While there are many different factors that contribute to how much every one person sweats during any sort of strenuous activity, as it turns out, one of those factors could be your personal fitness level.

According to research, those who are physically fit tend to sweat faster and more profusely than their more sedentary counterparts due to the body’s sweat-making process, which aims to cool the surface of the skin and regulate core body temperature.

Sweat is the body’s response to overheating, and people who are more physically fit respond faster to a rise in body heat and begin to sweat quicker, cooling the body more efficiently.

“When you’re fit, you’re able to work harder, generate more power, and sustain that power for longer time periods,” Dr. Carolyn Dean of the Nutritional Magnesium Association told The Huffington Post. “Most of this power output generates heat, [which] means you [can] generate a lot of heat in a very short period of time and for a longer duration.”

Another factor besides fitness that contributes to sweat level is body mass, with research indicating those with a higher body mass sweat more quickly due to the higher level of exertion it takes to perform tasks. Other factors that influence how fast you get your sweat on include temperature, humidity, your blood sugar level, various medications and more.

When exercising in general, although especially in hot or humid conditions, it’s important to drink enough water to stay properly hydrated, noted Dr. Robert Sallis, co-director of the Kaiser Permanente Sports Medicine Fellowship Program at Fontana Medical Center. A good rule is to drink 16 ounces of fluid for every hour you exercise, and water and electrolytes can play an important role in keeping your body running at top speed.

