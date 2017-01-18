Why You Might Get Sick During a Detox

Deciding to get healthy is a great decision to undertake! You want to make a change for the better, but it can be a tad difficult. A detox or cleanse is already hard enough, but to get sick during one can be downright awful! It’s pretty common to get sick, and it actually has a name. It’s called a herxheimer reaction.

>> Read more: 5 Detoxes and Cleanses Worth Checking Out

Videos by PopCulture.com

During a detox, your body is cleansing your body of all your toxins, right? Well, where do they go? Your old bacteria, viruses and toxins are released into your body. Your detox is doing its job to make you truly healthy, but in the process it can make you sick.

In your body, the dead bacteria is released, allowing the decomposing endotoxins into your blood and tissue. It’s released too fast for your body to handle comfortably, and that is why you get sick during a detox. You’ll usually experience similar symptoms of whatever virus you had last. The symptoms may come or go, stay for only a couple of hours or even days. Symptoms are usually fatigue, joint or muscle pain, skin rashes, dizziness, headaches, swollen glands, throat swelling and a low-grade fever.

>> Read more: What to Do When You’re Sick

Just because you can get sick during a detox doesn’t mean you can’t avoid it, however! Try a few of these tips to keep a cold away during a detox.

Activated charcoal: When you eat charcoal, it has the ability to safely draw out toxins, pathogens and wastes. It absorbs the toxins into it and holds them to remove them from your body.

Promote good regularity: It’s important to have regular bowel movements to get the toxins out. You can take magnesium or vitamin C supplements if you’re having problems with constipation.

Salt baths: Soak in a nice, warm bath for at least a half hour. Add sea salt, epsom salt or baking soda to your bath to draw out the toxins through your skin.

Rebounding: If you have a mini trampoline, have a little bounce session to get those toxins out! Bouncing on a trampoline or even bouncing gently on the ground has many benefits. It stimulates and mobilizes your body’s entire lymphatic system. It helps to transport and eliminate your toxins and wastes out of your system.

>> Read more: Rebound Your Way to Healthy: Trampoline Routine

Dry skin brushing: Exfoliate your skin with a special natural bristle brush to detox your entire body. It’s also great for stimulating and supporting improved functioning of your lymphatic system.

Water: Don’t forget to hydrate! Drinking water can help to prevent many of the detox symptoms you experience.

Source: Dr. Leonard Coldwell and The Healthy Home Economist