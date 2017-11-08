What You Really Need The First Three Months of Baby’s Life

(Photo: iStock)

If you're pregnant for the first time, we can guarantee you've had the following emotions on repeat: excitement, nervousness and a whole lot of confusion.

Of course, those feelings are totally valid. In addition to indulging in a little rest and relaxation on your babymoon, your pregnancy duties entail registering for and buying a whole list of baby gear for a little human whom you've never even met.

You can read books and ask your friends, but will soon find yourself utterly overwhelmed with the many "must-haves" and "can't live withouts" well-meaning people will bombard you with. Do you really need three strollers? Spoiler alert: no, you don't -- you can take a deep breath now.

We know navigating the waters of buying for baby can be daunting, so it's helpful to focus on one phase at a time. We've learned the hard way what's imperative to have and what you can do without, which is why we cut through the madness for you.