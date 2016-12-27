We’re Loving Vanessa Lachey’s Big Baby Bump Reveal
Baby #3 is on its way! Vanessa Lachey shared a photo snuggling with her and hubby Nick Lachey's two kids, 4-year-old son Camden and almost 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn.
In the cozy black and white snap, Vanessa showed off a big baby bump amid all the cuddling.
She first shared the news of her pregnancy back in September in another adorable Instagram.
And on Thanksgiving, the former TRL host shared an emotional gender reveal post of baby #3.
I have so much to be Thankful for this year... especially our littlest Lachey. When Daddy came home from tour this Summer and we were moving into our new house I shared the news!👶🏼💙 Now I'm sharing it with you! I am so very Thankful and Grateful for this family of mine! And Thankful for YOU! All your Love & support makes what we do FUN and worth it! Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! Love, V 😘
Since then, the 36-year-old has been sharing sweet photos of the family of four while they wait on their fifth teammate to join in on the fun.
Yahoo! Finally, we got the @UPPAbaby G-Link! I have been wanting this since I was pregnant with Brooklyn! It's the best double umbrella stroller out there!!! Thank You sooooo much for this thoughtful (and much needed) gift! #LacheyPartyOfFive #UbGLINK 👦🏻👧🏼👶🏼❤️ (Pay It Forward: we are going to donate a stroller and car seat and our other umbrella stroller. Kindness is contagious! 😘)
The couple was overjoyed when they were gifted with an UPPAbaby double stroller... because who wouldn't be? A double stroller lets Mom get some exercise while entertaining both kids at once, a pretty huge win-win, especially considering how important it is to stay active during your pregnancy. Check out these other healthy pregnancy tips.
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate
Staying hydrated is uber important during pregnancy. Not only does water transport nutrients to the baby, it also helps with waste removal, prevents UTIs, and even helps with bloating.
Stay proactive against morning sickness
Morning sickness is no joke, but foods like multigrain toast, ginger, lemon, dairy products and even pretzels can help prevent it!
Tackle cravings like a boss
Just because pregnancy brain is making you crave pancakes with chocolate syrup and a side of 20 pickles every morning doesn't mean you should indulge! Keep snacks like cottage cheese, fresh fruit, Greek yogurt, carrots, hummus and string cheese handy for when a craving hits.
Exercise with caution
When it comes to working out while pregnant, always consult your doctor to be sure your routine is safe, especially during later months of your pregnancy. Drink plenty of water, rest when needed, fuel yourself with the proper nutritious foods, invest in supportive clothing and workout gear, and pace yourself during workouts.
