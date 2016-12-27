We’re Loving Vanessa Lachey’s Big Baby Bump Reveal

👦🏻👧🏼👶🏼❤️ A photo posted by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Dec 18, 2016 at 7:06am PST

Baby #3 is on its way! Vanessa Lachey shared a photo snuggling with her and hubby Nick Lachey's two kids, 4-year-old son Camden and almost 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

In the cozy black and white snap, Vanessa showed off a big baby bump amid all the cuddling.

She first shared the news of her pregnancy back in September in another adorable Instagram.

And on Thanksgiving, the former TRL host shared an emotional gender reveal post of baby #3.

Since then, the 36-year-old has been sharing sweet photos of the family of four while they wait on their fifth teammate to join in on the fun.

The couple was overjoyed when they were gifted with an UPPAbaby double stroller... because who wouldn't be? A double stroller lets Mom get some exercise while entertaining both kids at once, a pretty huge win-win, especially considering how important it is to stay active during your pregnancy. Check out these other healthy pregnancy tips.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Staying hydrated is uber important during pregnancy. Not only does water transport nutrients to the baby, it also helps with waste removal, prevents UTIs, and even helps with bloating.

Stay proactive against morning sickness

Morning sickness is no joke, but foods like multigrain toast, ginger, lemon, dairy products and even pretzels can help prevent it!

Tackle cravings like a boss

Just because pregnancy brain is making you crave pancakes with chocolate syrup and a side of 20 pickles every morning doesn't mean you should indulge! Keep snacks like cottage cheese, fresh fruit, Greek yogurt, carrots, hummus and string cheese handy for when a craving hits.

Exercise with caution

When it comes to working out while pregnant, always consult your doctor to be sure your routine is safe, especially during later months of your pregnancy. Drink plenty of water, rest when needed, fuel yourself with the proper nutritious foods, invest in supportive clothing and workout gear, and pace yourself during workouts.

