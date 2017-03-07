Watch: This Pregnant Woman Danced the ‘Wobble’ While in Labor

This is one way to get through a painful labor!

In a viral Facebook video, a very pregnant woman danced to V.I.C.’s “Wobble” with her sister-in-law while six centimeters dilated. This is one of the many things women try to do to help induce labor, Redbook Magazine reports.

Instead of going on a long walk or snacking on pineapple chunks, this woman decided to dance it out and we love her for it!

The two-minute video was posted by Birthing in Love, a Virginia-based doula service. According to the clip’s caption, the laboring woman was not using any pain medications for the birth.

The video has been shared over 50,000 times and received a lot of praise from fellow moms.

