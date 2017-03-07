Watch: This Pregnant Mom Impersonates April the Giraffe in Hilarious Viral Video

This South Carolina mother-to-be went viral after she shared a hilarious video of herself impersonating April the giraffe, Us Weekly reports.

April is another viral sensation, who happens to be an expectant zoo animal waiting to give birth to her fourth calf via livestream.

Erin Dietrich obsession with April caused her to buy a giraffe mask and start her own Facebook Live video on Sunday, March 5. During her livestream, she wore the mask, while showing off her baby bump with black leggings and a sports bra. The nearly eight-minute long video consisted of her pacing around her bedroom, doing squats, relaxing on her bed and dancing.

Her video has over 18 million views. “Clearly we live an exciting life over here in the Dietrich household,” she said in the comments. “All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April so we just thought ‘hey we should order a giraffe mask.’”

People are still waiting for the real-life giraffe to give birth. The stream that started on Feb. 22 was taken off YouTube after viewers reported it for “nudity and sexual content.” However, two days later the website reinstated the video and apologized for making the “wrong call.”

