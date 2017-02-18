Watch: Jessica Biel Eats in the Shower Because ‘Mom Life’

We get it: being a mom can be hard work and often, leave you feeling incapacitated to do anything else. But that is when you get creative and make the most of every moment.

On Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, Biel shared with host, Jimmy Fallon that because she's so busy taking care of her 22-month old son, Silas, she has resorted to eating her meals in the shower.

"This is just mom life," she said. "I do not have time for anything! I am feeding him in the morning, trying to get ready and I realize I haven't eaten, I just take it into the shower. You should try it."

However, Biel currently starring in The Book of Love, shared that sometimes it's a huge success and other times it's a huge failure.

The Au Fudge founder and wife of Justin Timberlake also shared with Fallon how she has learned over time which foods are best for shower meals.

"You know what is a little tough? A sandwich ... Sausage works great!" she quipped.

If you're as big of a fan of the 7th Heaven star as we are, you will love Jessica Biel's Womanista Approved celeb picks. From the chicest nail polish to the best moisturizer, feel inspired and fabulous with the hottest trends from your favorite star!

Related:

Beverley Mitchell Reveals the Reason She Doesn't Have Nannies

Beverley Mitchell Shares Amazing '7th Heaven' Throwback Photos for Show's 20-Year Anniversary

Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell Have a '7th Heaven' Mini-Reunion