VS Angel Taylor Hill Shares Bikini Pic After Revealing She Eats 3,000 Calories a Day

Victoria’s Secret Angels: They’re just like us! VS pro Taylor Hill shared a mind-boggling bikini photo on Saturday while in Mexico.
The photo comes after a recent interview before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when 20-year-old Hill said she eats 3,000 calories a day before strutting her stuff on the catwalk.
“I eat 3,000 calories a day before the VS show,” Hill said. “There’s no way you look like that and don’t eat. You would die.”
It looks like her healthy diet is doing wonders for her trim, toned body. Check out other photos from her Mexican vacation below:
