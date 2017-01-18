VS Angel Taylor Hill Shares Bikini Pic After Revealing She Eats 3,000 Calories a Day

Get at me ☀️shine 📷 @michaelstephenshank A photo posted by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jan 14, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

Victoria’s Secret Angels: They’re just like us! VS pro Taylor Hill shared a mind-boggling bikini photo on Saturday while in Mexico.

The photo comes after a recent interview before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when 20-year-old Hill said she eats 3,000 calories a day before strutting her stuff on the catwalk.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I eat 3,000 calories a day before the VS show,” Hill said. “There’s no way you look like that and don’t eat. You would die.”

It looks like her healthy diet is doing wonders for her trim, toned body. Check out other photos from her Mexican vacation below:

Intrigued by the height of this cactus 🌵 ☀️ @michaelstephenshank A photo posted by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

Let’s just say I’m defs not a pro 🏌⛳️ ☀️ 📷 @michaelstephenshank A photo posted by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

Related:

The Workout That Chrissy Teigen and VS Angels Are Obsessed With

Victoria’s Secret Included Model’s Stretch Marks in Photos and People Are Loving It

Jada Pinkett Smith Flaunts Incredible Abs, We’re Left Swooning

Simone Biles’ and Aly Raisman’s Intense Fitness Plans Will Blow You Away