This Woman Proves a Bigger Booty is Better With This Simple Exercise

• It just takes time to be the best version of yourself. 🌺 It takes time to understand that depriving yourself is not ok. Undereating is not ok. Being mean with yourself is not ok, and if there’s someone around you who makes you believe the opposite just go away. There’s always a point where you believe you’re alone, that nobody understands you, that you’re the only one who’s feeling that way: well this is not the truth. Find someone to talk with, someone who believes in what you are and in every single success you reach. This is essential. Well I gained like 12 kg between these pictures, I’m actually living at my highest weight ever and this somehow still scares that deep part of my mind. Just to tell ya that it’s ok, but also that you have the strength and the power of being better than negative comments, esp when they come from your self mind. Trust the process, just this. 🖤 •
Corinna Mantegazza is a 24-year-old med school student that changed her workout routine and you won’t believe her results!
She began her fitness journey two years ago and started documenting it on Instagram to her 80,000 followers, Cosmopolitan reports. She wants to show women who struggle with the same problems as her “that anything is possible.”
In high school, Mantegazza struggled with an undiagnosed eating disorder, but eventually changed her mindset in college. She surrounded herself with people who loved to exercise and became more confident.
Two years ago, she discovered the Kayla Itsines’s Bikini Body Guides, which is a 12-week program of high-intensity interval training workouts. She began working out almost every day of the week because she was determined to follow the program.
“It felt kind of like a game when I started, and as soon as I saw my body changing, I fell in love with fitness,” she said.
She changed her diet and began eating more balanced meals made up of protein, healthy fats and carbs. However, she would still let herself indulge from time to time.
After six months on this new routine, she started seeing major results. But, she noticed her butt changed and started to deflate. Because of this, she introduced strength training into her regimen. “[Strength training] completely changed my body,” she sweared.
Corinna’s typical butt and leg workouts include up to five sets of 10 or 20 reps of 11 different exercises such as, weighted squats, sumo squats, single-leg deadlifts, cable kickbacks, split squats, curtsy lunges and hip thrusters.
“I believe lifting weights is something every girl should do because it shapes your body and supports your metabolism, but mostly because it makes you feel strong,” she said. “I feel so confident and strong — like never before.”
• When people see a girl at the gym, they immediately think she’s there to become thinner, skinnier, to lose weight and fit into a 00 size. When people see a girl at the gym, they don’t realise she might be there to gain weight, strength, and muscles. ~ I was talking to a male gym friend last week and he told me he was very pleasured when he discovered I was there to gain rather than losing. He was quite astonished too and told me that the first time he saw me he believed I was training to avoid to gain too much weight. There’re 7 kgs difference between these two pictures, and as you can see it took me more than one year. I gained weight slowly in order to avoid too much fat deposition. How? I increased my meals, my portion sizes, carbs but also healthy fats. I trained hard 6 days per week almost every week, but I also went through holidays, little injuries, sickness (currently writing from my bed – hello fall flu), A LOT of unhealthy meals, drinks, laziness and so on. When I first decided I wanted to gain some weight I felt weird. Why? Because everything you see about female fitness seems like telling you “you have to lose weight”. Well this is a total shit. Let’s say that weight doesn’t matter. An healthy body has no specific weight! I felt weaker both physically and mentally at first picture time. Now I weight more, yes I do, but I also feel stronger and more confident about myself and my body. Don’t focus on your weight. Focus on how you feel. And don’t be afraid to have some fun in the weight room with REAL weights. They build curves, not masculine bodies. 🍑 – Just in case u ask: progress is obtained using @kayla_itsines #bbg, weightlifting, crossfit, yoging, running, biking because I looove doing so many things I just can’t stick to a single training style 😘❤️ •
• The fact is, there will always be someone who won’t like you. The other fact is that the only opinion which really count about yourself is… yours. Beauty is not a shape, nor a size or a skin colour. Beautiful is who loves its body in every details. A confident girl is beautiful, no matter what she’s wearing, no matter her measurements. Ugly is someone who feels free to judge a book from the cover, who feels free to say “I don’t like you” just from a picture. Body shaming is UGLY. You, are beautiful. Just to say: a) I worked damn hard for months to get here; b) I don’t care if you like my “before” body more, because I love my “now”, and that’s what’s matter to me; c) I respect everyone’s opinion, but I don’t respect rudeness; d) everything is possible if you work hard. Had a quite bad day today so if you have to say something bad.. just don’t. Otherwise, you’re welcome here. ❤️ •
