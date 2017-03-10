This Woman Proves a Bigger Booty is Better With This Simple Exercise

Corinna Mantegazza is a 24-year-old med school student that changed her workout routine and you won’t believe her results!

She began her fitness journey two years ago and started documenting it on Instagram to her 80,000 followers, Cosmopolitan reports. She wants to show women who struggle with the same problems as her “that anything is possible.”

In high school, Mantegazza struggled with an undiagnosed eating disorder, but eventually changed her mindset in college. She surrounded herself with people who loved to exercise and became more confident.

Two years ago, she discovered the Kayla Itsines’s Bikini Body Guides, which is a 12-week program of high-intensity interval training workouts. She began working out almost every day of the week because she was determined to follow the program.

“It felt kind of like a game when I started, and as soon as I saw my body changing, I fell in love with fitness,” she said.

She changed her diet and began eating more balanced meals made up of protein, healthy fats and carbs. However, she would still let herself indulge from time to time.

After six months on this new routine, she started seeing major results. But, she noticed her butt changed and started to deflate. Because of this, she introduced strength training into her regimen. “[Strength training] completely changed my body,” she sweared.

Corinna’s typical butt and leg workouts include up to five sets of 10 or 20 reps of 11 different exercises such as, weighted squats, sumo squats, single-leg deadlifts, cable kickbacks, split squats, curtsy lunges and hip thrusters.

“I believe lifting weights is something every girl should do because it shapes your body and supports your metabolism, but mostly because it makes you feel strong,” she said. “I feel so confident and strong — like never before.”

