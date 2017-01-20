This Mom Trying Not to Wake Her Sleeping Baby Is Literally All of Us

If you’ve ever tried to exit a nursery while a baby slept peacefully in his crib, you know the struggle of this mom who went to great lengths not to disturb her sleeping son.

Tyrone Morris posted a hilarious video on Facebook of his wife, Caryn, maneuvering her way across the floor of their son Brody’s nursery. Her slow, stealthy and practiced exit is making parents everywhere laugh.

“The best thing about having cameras in your house is watching your wife trying to exit the room after putting your son down!!” Tyrone wrote. “Sometimes you have to use your initiative for your exit!!”

“PS The SA Army are calling me for you to do training on the reverse leopard crawl!” he added.

The video has since gone viral, receiving 15 million views, 125K reactions and over 75K shares.

If we had to sum up motherhood in one video, this would definitely be it.

