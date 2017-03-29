This Mom Found a Way to Breastfeed During Workouts, Takes Multitasking to a Whole New Level

When your baby is teething and refuses to be put down… You bust out the carriers. Carrier and home equipment on momswearheels.com. #howmomsgetthingsdone #babywearing #throwback#onawednesday#homeexercises #squatguide #fitonomy #momof2#onlinecoach#fitmom #fitmoms A post shared by Monica Bencomo (@momswearheels) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

After giving birth to her second child, lifestyle and fitness coach Monica Bencomo decided to multitask her two biggest time suckers — exercising and breastfeeding.

According to Redbook, the 30-year-old New Mexico-based mom began working out to treat a tough bout of depression that came around after she she graduated high school.

Thanks in part to cutting out fast food, she lost 45 pounds and decided to compete in a bikini fitness contest. But after Bencomo gave birth to her first son, Eliel, she started to worry that stretch marks would keep her from going onstage in a bikini.

Once she got pregnant with her second child two years ago, she decided to take the plunge and sign up for a competition — only 11 months after her due date.

“I knew life would happen, I’d get busy, and find an excuse to put it off if I didn’t set a solid date and goal,” she said.

But Bencomo didn’t account for the fact that her second child, Ariel, would be particularly clingy. Anytime Bencomo would try to exercise while Ariel was awake, the newborn would want to be fed. The mama was determined to breastfeed on demand, shed the weight and get her body prepped for the stage.

But how was she going to do all that?

She decided to try breastfeeding during her workouts.

At first, she tried wall sitting while she nursed and then progressed to squats, side raises, hammer curls and compound moves.

“I know I could [have dropped] my kids off at the daycare and [gotten] a good, uninterrupted workout in, but my kids [were[ happier this way, and it [worked] for us,” Bencomo said.

Her hard work paid off — Bencomo got through her fitness regimen and earned a place in the final round of her bikini competition, and even pumped before going onstage.

Although the competition is behind her now, she still does 30-minute exercises five days a week, and continues nursing while she’s at it.

Bencomo often posts her workouts to Instagram to inspire other mothers, but has received a lot of backlash from followers who worry it’s unsafe.

She insists she would never try a move that would endanger her children.

“I can squat 250 pounds, but would never do that around my kids,” she said. “I just use common sense with our workouts.”

“I know in my heart I am a good mother,” she said. “I still have a mission, even as a mom, to empower other moms. It is my hope my kids will respect that their mom didn’t give up on her dreams after having them, but rather that I did my best to include them in my lifestyle.”

What do you think of her multitasking?

[H/T Instagram / @momswearheels]

