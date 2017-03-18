This Couple Is Expecting Two Babies Because They’re Both Pregnant at the Same Time

This married couple has some really big pregnancy news that doesn’t come along very often — they’re both expecting babies at the same time!

In an adorable Instagram post, celebrity makeup artist Toby Fleischman revealed that she and wife Lindsay Lanciault are both pregnant. Both children are due this summer with due dates only 3 weeks apart.

“Everyone always says they want to get pregnant with their best friend,” Fleischman captioned the announcement. “And I just happened to be lucky enough to be married ot mine.”

According to Dr. Kristin Bendikson, a fertility specialist, “parallel pregnancies” aren’t common.

“The only time I’ve seen it happen is when I was a resident — and that was , like, 20 years ago,” Dr. Bendrikson told POPSUGAR. “The overwhelming majority of lesbian couples that I see are usually focused on one person getting pregnant at a time.”

Lanciault and Fleischman were originally planning that route when Fleischman was pregnant first before the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. Complications came up, leading to the two women having to find a new sperm donor and adding stress to the relationship.

A new added level of tension arose when the couple decided to have Lanciault be the new focus of their attempts to get pregnant.

“I wish more women had spoken openly to me about it before and during our process. It wasn’t until I started sharing the details with some friends that I learned I wasn’t alone,” Fleischman told Babble.

Eventually, the couple moved past their rift. After two years of trying, Fleischman found out she was pregnant in November, just as Lanciault was beginning to try. Lanciault became pregnant just a few weeks later, via the same sperm donor.

Fleischman and Lanciault will adopt the other’s baby as early as legally possible.

