The Icing On The Cake: Healthy & Homemade

You can make so many healthy cakes nowadays with countless substitutes for the unhealthy ingredients, and now, the same can be said for icing! And where would a cake or even cookies be without decorations? The holiday season is upon us and cookies need to be decorated with icing to make your snowmen and elves come alive. Here are some great homemade icing options that will still keep your family eating healthy!

>> Read more: 11 Crazy Good, Crazy Low-Cal Cupcake Recipes

Videos by PopCulture.com

Snow Peak Frosting: This is your usual run-of-the-mill frosting but it cuts out all those unhealthy calories. It uses only four ingredients and is just 110 calories! Try this frosting that looks and tastes like a traditional frosting! (via Yummly)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Whipped Cream Frosting: A second traditional frosting for you to choose from. This one whips together heavy cream and honey to give it that delicious taste. It’s gluten-free and very simple to make. (via Elana’s Pantry)

(Photo: Elana’s Pantry)

Pumpkin Frosting: This frosting goes great with muffins and cupcakes. You can even get away with eating it for breakfast. Imagine a warm blueberry muffin topped with a healthy, creamy pumpkin frosting! (via Yummly)

(Photo: Delectably Free)

Cream Cheese Frosting: Now you should try a pumpkin muffin with a dollop of cream cheese frosting. It only takes 20 minutes to make and is both fluffier and creamier than your regular cream cheese frosting. It’s free of trans fat and is just 200 calories for the whole recipe. (via Yummly)

(Photo: Yummly)

Coconut Cream Frosting: A great frosting to add to your carrot cake! This takes your traditional frosting recipes and adds a little coconut for a delicious twist. (via Elana’s Pantry)

(Photo: Elana’s Pantry)

>> Read more: DIY Sweet Treats Under 150 Calories

Vegan Chocolate Frosting: This chocolate frosting is so great you just want to keep eating it. It uses agave nectar and grapeseed oil in replacement of all those unhealthy ingredients. If you’re having one of those nights when you just want to eat frosting and watch sad Lifetime movies, be sure to make to make tons of this vegan frosting. (via Elana’s Pantry)

(Photo: Elana’s Pantry)

Creamy Coffee Fudge Frosting: This frosting has NO butter or sugar! How amazing is that? It adds nuts, stevia, salt, maple syrup, vanilla extract and your favorite coffee to make this yummy treat. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Strawberry Frosting: For something a little extra sweet and fruity, you should definitely try out this recipe! It is cholesterol-free and you can make it sugar-free too if you decide to add stevia instead of sugar. This recipe makes the frosting pretty thick and you can put it in the freezer if you want it to thicken even more! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Peanut Butter Frosting: You can opt to put this frosting on top of a cupcake or just eat it by itself. It’s that good! It can also easily transform this frosting recipe into a vanilla or chocolate frosting by just substituting the peanut butter with vanilla or cocoa, respectively. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Creamy Dreamy Frosting: A carrot cake would lack so much without some frosting! This banana butter frosting recipe would go great with it. The key is to add some silken tofu; you won’t even notice the tofu in it! It’ll be covered up with so many delicious flavors. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

>> Read More: 11 Skinny Desserts Better Than Sex

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Mint Chocolate Chip Frosting: This recipe calls for a can of fat-free coconut milk that helps to thicken this amazing frosting recipe. It goes great on cupcakes, cakes, brownies, sundaes or just by itself in a pudding or mousse! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Cookies and Cream Frosting: This recipe is made easy with just five ingredients. You’ll need to gain some self-control after you try a few bites of this decadent Oreo cookie frosting recipe! It takes a bit longer to make but is oh-so-worth it. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Peppermint Frosting: A great Christmas frosting that tastes so good and looks festive. It uses palm shortening and honey to cut out those unnecessary ingredients and make a healthy, tasty frosting for you. (via Elana’s Pantry)

(Photo: Elana’s Pantry)

Key Lime Icing: This super easy-to-make icing goes well with vanilla cupcakes. It gives it a nice tart and tangy taste, a little extra kick for a plain cupcake. (via Elana’s Pantry)

(Photo: Elana’s Pantry)

>> Recipe: Skinny Vanilla Cupcakes

Paleo Chocolate Frosting: Here is a great frosting for those that have gone on the paleo diet. You can still diet and eat the good things like frosting that you crave! You’ll want to eat it by the spoonful for sure. (via Elana’s Pantry)