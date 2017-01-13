The 8 Fitness Trends That’ll Rock 2017

(Photo: Shutterstock)

You've probably noticed that the fitness world cycles through trends as fast as your favorite clothing boutique, with new workout classes or high tech gear promising to transform your body with each new season. But which ones should you try and how do they work?

If you want to stay ahead of the curve and get the inside scoop, then here are the fitness trends we predict will rock your world in 2017 based on an annual report published by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). While some are updates of evergreen favorites with a twist, others you might not have heard of yet.

FitBits, Apps and Technology as Fast as You

Did you notice a lot of your friends, family or coworkers received fitness trackers and smartwatches as holiday gifts? If so, they're right on trend. With new updates that now provide better accuracy, shoppers are purchasing and using these more.

And for those who want outcome measurements, you can also use apps like Ideal Weight to track your BMI from your phone. Outcome measurements allow you to set a specific number you want to achieve—whether inches or pounds lost—as a way to measure the effectiveness of your routine or personal trainer.

Fitness workout and meal planning apps will also continue to be popular, like MyFitnessPal or the Johnson & Johnson 7 Minute Workout. If you need motivation outside of yourself to get moving, then another fitness app called Charity Miles donates to a charity for every mile you move.

Body Weight and Strength Training

If you're a minimalist and want to get fit without purchasing expensive equipment, then body weight training is for you. From pushups to squats and lunges, you can tone your body using your own weight.

Maybe you prefer bench presses? Strength training isn't just for the Arnold Schwarzeneggers of the world. If you want to build your muscle mass and boost your metabolism, then this workout may be for you. Research shows that with strength training, you can increase your resting metabolic rate up to 72 hours after your workout is over, according to Shape — and it's making a come back!

HIIT

If you like a challenge, this is for you! High intensity interval training raises your heart rate quickly so you can burn calories in a short amount of time. You can do a high intensity activity for 45 seconds, followed by 15 seconds of rest. While challenging, this workout is short, so if you're on a time crunch this this is easy to fit into your busy schedule.

Yoga

Yoga has been around for thousands of years, and continues to be a popular workout choice, whether you're opting for a more traditional Vinyasa or Ashtanga class. ACSM says that while these are a staple, there are new practices that incorporate fun concepts that continue to gain momentum, like aerial or rope wall yoga.

And as more and more Westerners are looking for preventative alternatives to modern medicine and are turning to exercise for its health-boosting benefits, yoga makes for a great mind-body-spirit practice.

Group Training and Group Personal Training

If you're not already going to CrossFit, OrangeTheory, SoulCycle or PurreBarre, then chances are your friends are. For many, this is financially more feasible because of programs like ClassPass than your average gym membership.

If you want the attentiveness of a trainer but are unable to afford your own, then Group Personal Training is another alternative group exercise that is also easier on your budget than paying for your own trainer.

"In these challenging economic times, personal trainers are being more creative in the way they package personal training sessions and how they market themselves to small groups," says the ACSM survey.

So go get a group of friends to tag along— or meet some new ones— and sign up for a group training session or class!

Rolling it Out

Function and flexibility have long been important facets of someone's overall fitness health, and foam rollers are big helpers. If you aren't already using this, it's time you head over to the mats and starting rolling it out. In the last few years, flexibility and mobility rollers with deep-tissue massage action have become increasingly popular as a way to improve circulation and agility.

Complete Wellness

Fitness isn't limited to your physical appearance and body, but also includes your mind and overall wellbeing. A wellness coach can help you set goals and reach them, whether physical, mental, or spiritual. They're approach is comprehensive and can be targeted as well. They can also help when dealing with physical addictions, like celebrity wellness coach Mike Bayer who works with clients like Demi Lovato.

"It's about empowerment, advocacy, (and) how to change the world — that's what we do," Bayer told ET Online.

Outdoor Workouts

Whether joining a local hiker's meet-up, running club, or kayaking group, there are more options than ever when it comes to burning calories outdoors. And as cities continue to expand and incorporate greenways and other outdoor escapes for urban dwellers, you really don't have an excuse not to go!

