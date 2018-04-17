Instead of snacking on chips or candy, trying munching on these Spicy Roasted Chickpeas instead. They’re harmless in comparison to the hundreds of calories we thoughtlessly consume every day from our processed store-bought snacks. You’ll love the flavor and the crunch of the chickpeas, as well as the amount you can eat per serving!

Recipe: Spicy Roasted Chickpeas



Prep time: Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 3 servings

Serving size: 1/3 of recipe



Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 tsp chili powder

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp red pepper flakes

½ tsp salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Spray a cookie sheet or baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium size bowl, toss chickpeas with extra virgin olive oil, chili powder, salt and red pepper flakes. Spread chickpeas onto cookie sheet. Bake chickpeas for 10 minutes turning throughout and then bake for an additional 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool. Serve immediately or store additional 2 servings for later.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/3 of recipe):

Calories: 139

Fat: 5g

Carbohydrates: 18g

Fiber: 6g

Protein: 6g

Sugars: 2g

Sodium: 553mg

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 4