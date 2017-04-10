Sex Tips From Celebrities You Should Never Follow

(Photo: Getty / Jamie McCarthy)

We love when celebs are comfortable talking about their sexuality, but when it comes to heeding their advice it’s important to do some fact checking of your own. Similar to chatting with your own gal pals, it’s important to decipher opinion from fact, especially when it’s a topic as sensitive as getting down.

While some of Hollywood’s hottest, smartest, and funniest have fantastic advice about sex, others miss the mark.

If you’ve heard any of this advice, be sure to think twice before you take it to heart.

Join the Mile-High Club.

Khloé Kardashian is a fan of going to town while on a plane, but for the average person who doesn’t have access to a private jet this would be seriously ill-advised.

“Doing it on a private plane is great, especially when there are other passengers on board,” she said in an interview. “It’s part of the thrill! I walked into the bathroom first and then he followed so it wasn’t exactly stealth! Everyone obviously knew what was going on in and when I walked out, they asked if we had fun!”

It’s important to remember that there are other people present who will know what’s going on, not to mention that there are rules in place against exactly this sort of thing.

Ditch the lube.

Don’t. No matter what Ronda Rousey says.

“In general, a girl takes a minute. He needs to get her ready,” the MMA fighter once told Maxim. “You should never need lube in your life. If you need lube, then you’re being lazy…and you’re not taking your time.”

While it’s true that prioritizing foreplay can make sex a whole lot better, especially for women, Rousey’s comments border on shaming those who need lube to be comfortable during sex and those who are partners with them and might feel bad about not getting them wet enough.

Don’t Wash Each Other’s Smell Off.

While we get what Kristen Stewart was talking about when she gushed about how much she loved the smell of then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, there are certain hygiene concerns with her theory.

“I love the way he smells. And him me. Like, he loves to lick under my armpits. I don’t get this obsession with washing the smell off,” the Twilight actress said in a Vogue cover story. “That smell of someone you love. Don’t you think that’s the whole point?”

Definitely enjoy each other’s scents as much as you can, but be sure you’re taking proper hygiene measures after sex.

Have sex in your friends’ houses.

We’re all about a change of scenery, but Jada Pinkett Smith’s advice to get busy in your friends’ houses is more likely to lose you friends than get you off.

“Think of places outside that are comfortable to have sex. Does he have access to his office? Have a fantasy date. Be his secretary! Be sneaky,” the actress said. “Your girlfriend’s house at a party. The bathroom! A guest bedroom! Just switch it up. Anything like that can keep it going. Anything it takes to keep the flame alive.”

Unless you have your friend’s permission, start with a hotel. Hotel sex is extra hot and you aren’t leaving your pal’s any undue laundry.

Vilify porn.

Like anything, moderation is key when it comes to pornography. That being said, it is important not to ban pornography outright. Brooklyn 99‘s Terry Crews has been open about his pornography addiction and understandably has some strong feelings about the subject, but it’s best not to take such a strong stance.

“Women, you need to be fearless,” the actor once said. “You need to confront your man about this problem […] You cannot accept any pornography in your life.”

Pornography can be something fun for both partners as long as it has not become a problem for one or both.

Don’t scream in bed.

Scream if you want to.

Cheryl Cote once remarked that men “prefer to hear little breaths rather than big loud screams,” so women don’t “sound like a porn film.”

No matter what sounds you make in bed, they’re all good as long as you’re enjoying yourself. Women definitely don’t need another reason to feel self-conscious in the boudoir.

Build a sex toy cache.

Sex toys can be a great way to spice things up in the bedroom, but it is always best to have a conversation with your partner before adding any new products to your arsenal.

The Hills‘ Spencer Pratt once advocated for grabbing everything in sight.

“Go to your nearest sex shop, ASAP, and go on a serious shopping spree and buy every single thing you can afford,” the reality star said. “And then figure out what to do when you get home with your girlfriend.”

If you want to go on a shopping spree, go right ahead, but consider doing so with your partner or at least keep them in mind.

If you are looking for sex advice there are a lot of great resources out there, we even have your how-to straight from sex therapist HERE.

