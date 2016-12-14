Ryan Lochte and Fiancée Kayla Reid Expecting First Child

A photo posted by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Dec 14, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

Congratulations are in order!

Just two months after announcing their sweet engagement, Olympic athlete Ryan Lochte and model fiancée Kayla Reid are expecting their first child together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lochte shared the good news on his Instagram page alongside a photo of the swimmer kissing Reid’s stomach.

“My Christmas gift came early this year, can’t wait for next year! Best news I’ve ever received #Cloud9 #excited #family #love #2017,” he wrote.

Things appear to have really turned around for Lochte, who received heaps of negative press after concocting a story about being robbed while attending the Rio Olympics.