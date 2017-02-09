Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Expecting First Child Together

Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham A photo posted by (@rosiehw) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Another celebrity baby is on the way!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley revealed on Instagram Thursday that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé, actor Jason Statham.

The model shared the news alongside a photo of herself posing on the beach in a bikini, her adorable baby bump proudly on display. Her simple string bikini is a classic swim staple, and perfectly shows off her growing belly in fabulous Huntington-Whiteley style. You can shop all of the new mama-to-be’s fashion, beauty and travel must haves straight from her Womanista Approved picks list!

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie,” she captioned the snap, adding that Statham snapped the sweet photo.

This will be the first child for both Huntington-Whiteley and Statham. The pair has been dating for nearly six years, and announced their engagement in early 2016.

Congratulations to the couple!

