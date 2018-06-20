Healthy Living

Recipe: Turkey Bacon, Egg White, Spinach Breakfast Sandwich

This protein-packed sandwich is perfect for your weekday breakfast. The egg whites, spinach, fresh tomatoes, onions and crispy turkey bacon on a whole-wheat sandwich thin make this a healthy choice!

Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Yield: 1 serving
Serving Size: 1 sandwich

Ingredients

  • 2 slices turkey bacon
  • 1 cup fresh spinach, chopped
  • 1 whole wheat sandwich slim
  • 1/3 cup liquid egg whites
  • ¼ cup reduced-fat, shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1-2 tomato slices
  • 1 thin red onion slice
  • salt & pepper

Instructions

  1. Cut pieces of turkey bacon in ½ to make 4 pieces and place in a small skillet on medium heat. Or microwave according to package instructions.
  2. When fully cooked, remove bacon, blot with a paper towel and set aside.
  3. In that same skillet, spray with nonstick cooking spray and add your chopped spinach.
  4. Sauté spinach and then add your egg whites and salt and pepper.
  5. Scramble and cook mixture.
  6. When egg whites are cooked, add cheese and mix thoroughly.
  7. Place your sandwich thin in the toaster and toast.
  8. Place egg/cheese/spinach mixture on bread half and top with turkey bacon slices, tomato slice and onion.


Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (1 sandwich)
Calories: 284
Fat: 8g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 40mg
Sodium: 1181mg
Carbohydrates: 26g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar: 6g
Protein: 28g
SmartPoints: 7

