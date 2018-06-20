This protein-packed sandwich is perfect for your weekday breakfast. The egg whites, spinach, fresh tomatoes, onions and crispy turkey bacon on a whole-wheat sandwich thin make this a healthy choice!
Recipe: Turkey Bacon, Egg White, Spinach Breakfast Sandwich
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Yield: 1 serving
Serving Size: 1 sandwich
Ingredients
- 2 slices turkey bacon
- 1 cup fresh spinach, chopped
- 1 whole wheat sandwich slim
- 1/3 cup liquid egg whites
- ¼ cup reduced-fat, shredded cheddar cheese
- 1-2 tomato slices
- 1 thin red onion slice
- salt & pepper
Instructions
- Cut pieces of turkey bacon in ½ to make 4 pieces and place in a small skillet on medium heat. Or microwave according to package instructions.
- When fully cooked, remove bacon, blot with a paper towel and set aside.
- In that same skillet, spray with nonstick cooking spray and add your chopped spinach.
- Sauté spinach and then add your egg whites and salt and pepper.
- Scramble and cook mixture.
- When egg whites are cooked, add cheese and mix thoroughly.
- Place your sandwich thin in the toaster and toast.
- Place egg/cheese/spinach mixture on bread half and top with turkey bacon slices, tomato slice and onion.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (1 sandwich)
Calories: 284
Fat: 8g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 40mg
Sodium: 1181mg
Carbohydrates: 26g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar: 6g
Protein: 28g
SmartPoints: 7