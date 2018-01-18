You’ll love this water to help beat the post-holiday bloat and cleanse my body of all of the toxins from holiday overeating. This water is made to do all sorts of good things for your body! Cucumbers are natural diuretics and will help your body release water. Lemons and limes loosen toxins in your digestive tract and will aid in digestion. Grapefruits are high in enzymes that burn fat. If you’re looking to use this as part of a detox to jumpstart your metabolism and cleanse your body, Drink at least a half gallon for 3-5 days! (Also as part of your detox plan, try our Superfoods Detox Soup recipe). Make drinking water fun by adding a bright straw!

Recipe: Slim Down Detox Water

Prep time: 10 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 – 8 oz glass

Ingredients

½ gallon spring water

½ grapefruit, sliced

½ cucumber, sliced

2-3 mint leaves

½ lemon, sliced

½ lime, sliced

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a pitcher. Allow the ingredients to chill in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours before serving. Drink throughout the day or discard after 24 hours.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 – 8 oz glass):

Calories: 7

Fat: 0g

Carbohydrates: 1g

Fiber: 1g

Protein: 0g

Sugars: 0g

Sodium: 0mg

WWP+: 0 points