This casserole combines the delicious flavors of avocado, bacon, and chicken. Feel free to substitute or add other vegetables into the casserole as well. A tip when working with turkey bacon is to make sure to cook it (in microwave or skillet) until almost crispy as it will be easier to chop into smaller pieces for the casserole.

Looking for more healthy living ideas, workouts and recipes? Check us out on Pinterest!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Skinny Chicken BaCado Casserole

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1½ cups

Ingredients

14 oz box whole wheat penne pasta

5 slices turkey bacon, cooked + crumbled into pieces

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed into bite-sized pieces

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 large red bell peppers, diced

1 Tbsp garlic, minced

1 can Ro*Tel Original Tomatoes and Green Chillies, do not drain

1 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

½ cup reduced-fat sour cream

½ tsp onion powder

2 avocados, pitted + diced

Instructions

Cook pasta according to al denté directions on box. Set aside in a large bowl. Cook bacon according to directions. Crumble bacon into a small bowl and set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat a 9″ x 13″ baking dish with nonstick cooking spray, set aside. In a large skillet over medium heat, spray skillet generously with nonstick cooking spray and add chicken pieces. Sprinkle chicken with ½ tsp salt and ½ tsp pepper while cooking. Cook chicken until no longer pink in center, about 6-8 minutes. Place cooked chicken in the large bowl with the pasta. In the same skillet, add minced garlic and red peppers. Cook for 2-3 minutes until peppers have softened. Add Ro*Tel® tomatoes, chicken broth, reduced-fat sour cream, garlic powder and the remaining ½ tsp salt, ½ tsp pepper. Stir sauce over medium heat until it comes to a low boil. Simmer for about 5-8 minutes, until the majority of liquid evaporates, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Gently mix together the cooked pasta, chicken, and sauce. Transfer mixture to casserole dish and top with chopped turkey bacon. Spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray and cover with foil. Place casserole in oven for 15-20 minutes until heated through and sauce is bubbling. Let casserole sit for 5-10 minutes, excess liquid will be absorbed into pasta. Top with diced avocado and (optional) cheddar cheese, serve immediately.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1½ cups):

Calories: 360

Calories from fat: 109

Fat: 12g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 44g

Sodium: 392mg

Carbohydrates: 42g

Fiber: 9g

Sugar 4g

Protein: 22g

WWP+: 9

SmartPoints: 10