If you’re a sushi lover —you’ll love this easy-to-make Skinny California Roll Wraps! This is a must-try recipe for lunch or dinner. Plus, it is so healthy that you can eat more then one serving.
Recipe: Skinny California Roll Wraps
Prep time: 10 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Servings: 1 wrap
Ingredients
- 8 whole wheat tortilla wraps
- 8 oz imitation crab meat
- ½ cup tomato, diced
- ½ cup cucumber, diced
- 1 avocado, diced
- 2 cups brown rice, cooked
- 3 tsp sesame seeds
- ¼ cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
Instructions
- In a small bowl, mix cooked brown rice with sesame seeds.
- Lay one tortilla on a flat surface and place a small amount of rice, 1 ounce of imitation crab meat, and top with a small amount of tomatoes, cucumber, and avocado.
- Fold sides of tortilla and place index and thumb on sides and roll tortilla tightly.
- Repeat with other tortillas and serve each tortilla with reduced-sodium soy sauce.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 wrap):
Calories: 164
Fat: 7g
Carbohydrates: 25g
Fiber: 9g
Protein: 8g
Sugars: 1g
Sodium: 359mg
WWP+: 5
SmartPoints: 4