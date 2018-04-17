Healthy Living

Recipe: Skinny California Roll Wraps

If you’re a sushi lover —you’ll love this easy-to-make Skinny California Roll Wraps! This is a must-try recipe for lunch or dinner. Plus, it is so healthy that you can eat more then one serving.

Prep time: 10 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Servings: 1 wrap

Ingredients

  • 8 whole wheat tortilla wraps
  • 8 oz imitation crab meat
  • ½ cup tomato, diced
  • ½ cup cucumber, diced
  • 1 avocado, diced
  • 2 cups brown rice, cooked
  • 3 tsp sesame seeds
  • ¼ cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

Instructions

  1. In a small bowl, mix cooked brown rice with sesame seeds.
  2. Lay one tortilla on a flat surface and place a small amount of rice, 1 ounce of imitation crab meat, and top with a small amount of tomatoes, cucumber, and avocado.
  3. Fold sides of tortilla and place index and thumb on sides and roll tortilla tightly.
  4. Repeat with other tortillas and serve each tortilla with reduced-sodium soy sauce.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 wrap):
Calories: 164
Fat: 7g
Carbohydrates: 25g
Fiber: 9g
Protein: 8g
Sugars: 1g
Sodium: 359mg
WWP+: 5
SmartPoints: 4

