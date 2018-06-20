Want to add a Mexican twist to your plain old chicken breasts? Then try our tasty Salsa Chicken—flavors burst with every bite!
Recipe: Salsa Chicken
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving Size: 1 chicken breast
Ingredients
- 4 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 4 teaspoons reduced-sodium taco seasoning
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- ½ cup natural tomato salsa
- ½ cup reduced-fat shredded Mexican cheese blend
- juice of 1 lime
- ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro
- ¼ cup light sour cream
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Sprinkle 1 teaspoon of taco seasoning on each chicken breast, and season both sides of each chicken breast with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Place the chicken in the prepared dish, and spoon ¼ cup of salsa over all of them.
- Cover with foil and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken is done.
- Uncover and evenly sprinkle 2 tablespoons of cheese on top of each chicken breast.
- Bake for an additional 2-4 minutes, or until the cheese melts.
- Remove from the oven and squeeze the lime over each chicken breast. Top them all with 1 tablespoon of sour cream and 1 tablespoon of cilantro, to serve.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (1 chicken breast)
Calories: 206
Fat: 8g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 82mg
Sodium: 628mg
Carbohydrates: 5g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 28g
SmartPoints: 5