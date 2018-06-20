Healthy Living

Recipe: Salsa Chicken

Want to add a Mexican twist to your plain old chicken breasts? Then try our tasty Salsa Chicken—flavors burst with every bite!

Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving Size: 1 chicken breast

Ingredients

  • 4 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 4 teaspoons reduced-sodium taco seasoning
  • salt, to taste
  • black pepper, to taste
  • ½ cup natural tomato salsa
  • ½ cup reduced-fat shredded Mexican cheese blend
  • juice of 1 lime
  • ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro
  • ¼ cup light sour cream

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon of taco seasoning on each chicken breast, and season both sides of each chicken breast with salt and pepper, to taste.
  3. Place the chicken in the prepared dish, and spoon ¼ cup of salsa over all of them.
  4. Cover with foil and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken is done.
  5. Uncover and evenly sprinkle 2 tablespoons of cheese on top of each chicken breast.
  6. Bake for an additional 2-4 minutes, or until the cheese melts.
  7. Remove from the oven and squeeze the lime over each chicken breast. Top them all with 1 tablespoon of sour cream and 1 tablespoon of cilantro, to serve.

Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (1 chicken breast)
Calories: 206
Fat: 8g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 82mg
Sodium: 628mg
Carbohydrates: 5g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 28g
SmartPoints: 5

