Recipe: King Cake

With only a few days til Fat Tuesday, we decided to take on the task of creating a traditional New Orleans King Cake, the Skinny Mom way.

We adapted the New Orleans King Cake from Holly Clegg with some swaps to slash calories and fat. The result was beautiful, festive, and mouth-wateringly good. Tasting similar to a flaky cream cheese strudel with a soft middle, this themed cake will definitely put you in the mood to celebrate!

The infamous baby that’s part of the King Cake tradition should not be placed inside the crescent rolls prior to baking. Instead, insert the baby after it is baked and cooled and the “search for the baby” will be just as exciting!

King Cake

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1/12 of cake

Ingredients

!Cake:

2 (8-ounce) cans reduced-fat crescent rolls

4 ounces ⅓ reduced-fat cream cheese

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

⅓ cup brown sugar

¼ cup chopped pecans

1 tablespoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons chilled butter

!Icing:

½ cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon skim milk or almond milk

green, purple and yellow sprinkles

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 12-inch round pizza pan with nonstick cooking spray. Separate crescent rolls at perforations into 11 slices (you might need 12). Place slices around the pizza pan with points in center. About halfway down the points, press seams together. In a medium size mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla until creamy. Spread cream cheese mixture on dough around center where seams of dough have been pressed together. In a separate bowl, combine brown sugar, chopped pecans and cinnamon. Slice butter into ¼-inch pieces. Using a fork or hands, work in butter until mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle evenly over cream cheese. Fold the dough points over the cream cheese area and then fold the bottom of the triangle over points forming a circular roll-like a king cake. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until just golden brown. Cool slightly before drizzling icing. To make icing, mix powdered sugar and milk. Drizzle onto cake and top immediately with sprinkles.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/12 of cake):

Calories: 242

Fat: 9g

Carbohydrates: 33g

Fiber: 0g

Protein: 1g

Sugars: 21g

Sodium: 370mg

Vitamin A: 4%

Vitamin C: 0%

Calcium: 1%

Iron: 5%

WWP+: 6 points

Copyright 2015 Womanista Wellness