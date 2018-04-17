Healthy Living

Recipe: Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Banana Bites

Prep time: 55 (including freeze time) minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 4 serving
Serving size: 1/4 of recipe

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup dark chocolate chips, melted
  • ⅛ cup natural peanut butter
  • ⅛ cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 2 ripe bananas
  • sea salt

Instructions

  1. Peel bananas and slice into ¼-inch pieces.
  2. Mix the peanut butter and the applesauce in a small bowl. Spread the mixture on top of each banana slice.
  3. Place bananas on a baking tray lined with parchment paper and freeze for 30 minutes.
  4. During the last 5 minutes of freeze time, place chocolate chips in a small bowl. Microwave for 1 minute or until chocolate melts.
  5. Remove bananas from freezer and dip ½ of each banana piece in the chocolate. Sprinkle sea salt on the chocolate tops.
  6. Place bananas back on parchment paper tray and put back in the freezer.
  7. They will be ready to eat in 15 minutes. Store in a resealable bag or airtight container.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1/4 of recipe):
Calories: 176
Fat: 8g
Carbohydrates: 20g
Fiber: 4g
Protein: 4g
Sugars: 15g
Sodium: 197mg
WWP+: 4
SmartPoints: 7

