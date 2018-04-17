Recipe: Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Banana Bites
Prep time: 55 (including freeze time) minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 4 serving
Serving size: 1/4 of recipe
Videos by PopCulture.com
Ingredients
- ¼ cup dark chocolate chips, melted
- ⅛ cup natural peanut butter
- ⅛ cup unsweetened applesauce
- 2 ripe bananas
- sea salt
Instructions
- Peel bananas and slice into ¼-inch pieces.
- Mix the peanut butter and the applesauce in a small bowl. Spread the mixture on top of each banana slice.
- Place bananas on a baking tray lined with parchment paper and freeze for 30 minutes.
- During the last 5 minutes of freeze time, place chocolate chips in a small bowl. Microwave for 1 minute or until chocolate melts.
- Remove bananas from freezer and dip ½ of each banana piece in the chocolate. Sprinkle sea salt on the chocolate tops.
- Place bananas back on parchment paper tray and put back in the freezer.
- They will be ready to eat in 15 minutes. Store in a resealable bag or airtight container.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1/4 of recipe):
Calories: 176
Fat: 8g
Carbohydrates: 20g
Fiber: 4g
Protein: 4g
Sugars: 15g
Sodium: 197mg
WWP+: 4
SmartPoints: 7