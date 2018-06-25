When you’re craving a salty cheesy popcorn snack, try making this “cauliflower popcorn.” While this cheesy snack won’t be an airy puffed corn snack, it might just hit the spot! You can snack on this with your hands, eating it warm or at room temperature, or you can eat it as a side with dinner. The fresh herbs add loads of flavor and the yeast tricks your taste buds into thinking you’re eating grated Parmesan cheese.
Recipe: Cheesy High-Protein Cauliflower ‘Popcorn’
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20-25 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: about 1 cup
Ingredients
- 1 head cauliflower, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- ½ teaspoon fresh oregano, chopped
- ½ teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
- Combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl and toss with tongs to evenly coat.
- Spread the cauliflower out in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes, or until slightly browned and soft.
- Serve warm as a side with dinner, or as a snack to replace corn popcorn.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (about 1 cup)
Calories: 105
Calories from fat: 64
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 113mg
Carbohydrates: 8g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 4g
SmartPoints: 2