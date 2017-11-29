7½ Minute Fat Blaster Workout Video

Are you ready to blast some fat? Do this workout in conjunction with your regular fitness routine to really get the biggest bang for your buck. Fitness model Melissa will lead you through five moves for 60 seconds each, with a 30-second rest in between moves. Your heart rate will go up, and you'll practically be able to feel those fat cells burning off. You don't need any equipment except for your yoga mat. If you're up to the challenge, perform this workout twice through for maximum calories burned.

Skater Jumps Step 1: Start with your legs slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and arms at your sides. Step 2: Bring one leg behind your other and tap that foot to the outside of your stabilizing leg. Step 3: Swing the arms in front of that bent knee and leap the back leg to starting position while simultaneously bringing the front leg behind in a skating motion. That is one rep. Arms alternate as you switch sides like a speed skater.

Cross Jacks Step 1: Stand with your feet shoulder width apart, and extend your arms straight out to either side with palms facing down. This is the starting position. Step 2: Jump, and cross your right arm over your left and your right foot over your left. Step 3: Jump back to the starting position, then cross with the opposite arm and foot. This counts as one rep.

Mountain Climbers Step 1:Begin in high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Your body should be in a straight, diagonal line from your head to your heels. Step 2: With your core engaged, bring your right knee forward under your chest, with the toes just off the ground. Return to your basic plank. Switch legs, bringing the left knee forward. Keep alternating legs and pick up the pace until it feels a little like running in place in a plank position.

Up & Overs Step 1: Start in high plank position, but with knees bent. Step 2: Keeping arms locked, knees bent and legs together throughout, propel legs up and over to right side of side of your mat. Step 3: Then explode to the left side of your mat for one rep. Continue exploding up and over to each side for the allotted time.