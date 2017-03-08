Plus-Size Women Pose for Series of Beautiful Photos

(Photo: Facebook / Silvana Denker Fotografie)

These photos are stunning!

In today’s society, plus-size women are sometimes pressured to cover up, but one photographer took photos of women doing the complete opposite, Greatist reports. Photographer Silvana Denker covered models in gold and silver paint and photographed them for a project called “Metallic Curves.”

The paint and lighting showcased the beauty in each of the models. Denker, a plus-size model, has a personal connection to this project because she battled an eating disorder and struggled with her self-worth for years. The models were posed like sculptures to remind people that each and every body type is beautiful and worthy of love.

Check out the gallery to see the rest of Denker’s beautiful series.

