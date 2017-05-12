Planner Company Fox & Moon Slammed for Body-Shaming Messages

TW: Diets and food planning It’s literally the worst thing being fat isn’t it. 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/NEhFH0InPP — Charlotte Moor 💖 (@Lottie_Lamour) May 11, 2017

UK planner company Fox & Moon is under fire after they began selling diet planners with messages construed to be body shaming.

The company sells motivational planners for all kinds of occasions, and their products include “diet friendly” and “slimming friendly” planners whose messages are certainly motivational, although not so inspirational.

Plus-sized fashion blogger Lottie L’Amour used Twitter to call out the brand, posting a selection of the planners with the caption, “It’s literally the worst thing being fat isn’t it.”

The planners in Moor’s post feature phrases like “I want to skinny dip, not chunky dunk” and “Stick to the plan piggy, or you won’t be where you want to be,” which are honestly more than slightly disturbing.

“They are running the risk of seriously damaging the health of those with eating disorders by using this kind of shaming language,” L’Amour told Metro of the planners. “Fox and Moon are currently making profit from bullying women into thinking that they need to be thin to succeed, be beautiful and be desirable.”

Fox & Moon often shares photos of their planners on their Instagram account, and the negativity doesn’t stop there — the brand also offers diaries that proclaim “Stop rewarding yourself with food, you are not a dog” and “Stick to the f—ing plan or you won’t be where you want to be.”

“For people struggling with eating disorders, phrases like this can be really damaging,” L’Amour explained. “I don’t think they realize that words like this can trigger damaging eating habits that can lead to serious health problems and death in some cases.”



While some people do find the planners helpful, L’Amour wants women to know they don’t have to hate their current size in order to lose weight.

“If weight loss is a goal for people, they can achieve this without being self deprecating and hating their current body,” she said. “They don’t have to choose this language as a marketing concept – there are so many other ways to make these desirable without potentially damaging someone’s eating disorder recovery, or shaming someone into losing weight.”

