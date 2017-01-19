Peta Murgatroyd Gets Real About Her Post-Baby Body

Peta Murgatroyd is showing off her post-baby body.

Mugatroyd and her fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son, Shai Aleksander, on January 4th in New York City.

The Dancing with the Stars pro took to Instagram to share how her body didn’t “shrink right back,” to how it was before Shai came along.

“Real life: I took this photo 8 days post birth,” she wrote in the post. “I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant. Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most.”

She continued, “The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time. Now it’s time for patience and hard work. Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey. #yesihaveascrunchieinmyhair #shaiiswortheverypound.”

The couple says they are keeping the “first most crucial weeks of his life” to themselves as they “soak up the moments” with their sweet little one.

Chmerkovskiy also released a statement on Instagram about protecting his son’s privacy. “I don’t let too many people come see my son and I don’t want to put any of him on social media just yet. @petamurgatroyd and I just want to enjoy our little family, together with our loved ones, and take in all the precious moments which we’ll never get back.”

The two have been dating since 2012 and got engaged in December 2015.

